Dakota Johnson & Jennifer Lawrence Had The Cutest BFF Moment At The 'Die, My Love' Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson are two of my favorite people in Hollywood because of the fact they do literally whatever they want, and they don’t care what you think about it. I aspire to be this confident and unbothered!! They're both having pretty big years — Dakota's leading Materialists, while Jennifer's starring with Robert Pattinson in Die, My Love, and at the premiere of Jennifer's new movie, these two shared the sweetest moment together. This is one celebrity friendship I just LOVE!

Here's the latest update on Dakota Johnson & Jennifer Lawrence's friendship.

Dakota Johnson & Jennifer Lawrence reunite at Cannes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ria & Fran (@chicksintheoffice) Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence reunited at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Die, My Love, and shared the sweetest hug. It reminds me of all the celebrations my friend group has had over the years, and I love seeing these ladies celebrate each other's accomplishments. Jennifer looked chic in a black strapless dress with silver earrings, while Dakota went full Daisy Jones in a paisley jacket and big sunglasses.

Are Jennifer Lawrence & Dakota Johnson friends? Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence the duo I never imagined in my life pic.twitter.com/QYTMRydw4z — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) October 28, 2024 Yes, Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson are friends! The actresses were spotted on a stroll in Los Angeles, beverages in hand. Jennifer wore a tee and blue hoodie that showed off the baby bump she had in October, while Dakota kept things chic with a black-on-black coat and v-neck sweater over a white tee shirt. They both looked super cozy! And, let's face it, beverages are basically an accessory at this point, and their drinks of choice prove they love little treats as much as we do! And this isn't the first moment Jennifer Lawrence BFF moment that's made us fangirl this year! At the Oscars in March, Jennifer introduced Emma Stone, who ended up winning Best Actress for her role as Bella in Poor Things. Emma cried, Jennifer couldn't stop smiling, and it was an adorable moment for girls' girls everywhere.

Did Jennifer Lawrence date Chris Martin? Not only are they two of Hollywood's "It" girls, but they also share an overlap in their dating history. Jennifer Lawrence (who's now married to Cooke Maroney) dated Dakota Johnson’s current beau Chris Martin between 2014 and 2015. Dakota started dating him just two years later. Rumors started circulating in August that Dakota and Chris had called it quits, but thankfully, Dakota proved they were just rumors when her rep told Page Sixthe couple is still "happily together." The Social Network actress also told Bustle that when it comes to Chris' kids (whom he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow), she loves them "like my life depends on it. With all my heart." I'm simply obsessed.

Stay tuned for all the best Jennifer Lawrence & Dakota Johnson friendship moments, and read up on why Dakota Johnson's Book Club Isn't Your Average Celebrity Reading List.



This post has been updated.