5 Gorgeous Beach Vacations With Cheap Flights Right Now

Belize is one of those rare countries I traveled to that swept me away with its scenery — from the lush jungle to ancient Mayan ruins to the crystal-clear Caribbean sea — literally, postcard-perfect views. But truly it’s the people who left the most lasting impression — everyone I met was so warm and had a deep sense of culture and community.

Now, thanks to new direct flights and growing demand, destinations like Belize City and Cartagena are booming, according to the Dollar Flight Club Summer Travel Report. According to the report, more people are heading to Latin American and the Caribbean because they offer not only stunning scenery and vibrant culture, but also luxe travel experiences — often at a fraction of the cost of more popular destinations.

Here are budget beach getaways and vacations to explore this summer.

1. Belize: 5-Day Tour Shutterstock Just over 2 hours from Houston by air, Belize is the only country in Central America where English is the official language, making it incredibly easy to explore and connect with the locals. Whether you're chasing adventure or looking to bliss out on the beach, Travel Belize will help you coordinate a travel experience online based on your preferences. My travel partners and I flew into Belize City and were immediately escorted to the Table Rock Jungle Lodge in San Ignacio (about an hour from the Belize City airport).

Tree Rock Jungle Lodge Stay In An Eco-Friendly Cabana This award-winning eco lodge sits on a 175-acre jungle reserve along the Macal River. We stayed in gorgeous eco-friendly cabanas (right now under $200/night), sipped on Mangoladas made with fresh mangoes by the infinity pool, and enjoyed a delicious farm-to-table breakfast while seven species of Hummingbirds flying above and around us. You can plant a tree with the Mahogany Reforestation Project on their nearby property with a plaque in your name (and get a Google Map location so you can watch it grow over time).

Travel Belize Explore Mayan Ruins On day two, take a hand-cranked ferry over the Mopan River to Xunantunich, a major Mayan ceremonial site built on a natural limestone ridge during the Classic Period. Stand in awe of more than 25 Mayan temples and palaces, and climb the largest pyramid at the site, El Castillo (the Castle), for a view into Guatemala. Enjoy lunch at Benny's Kitchen for authentic Maya, Mestizo, and Creole cuisine like pibil (underground‑cooked pulled pork), chilimole, salbutes, and empanadas. After a soak in Table Rock's infinity pool or activities like canoeing or tubing on the river, try The Guava Limb Café for dinner in downtown San Ignacio for global-inspired plates like Gado‑Gado, a traditional Indonesian noodle salad. The country is remarkably diverse, you'll see Mennonite communities riding horse-drawn carriages filled with watermelons too (random!).

Shutterstock Take An ATV To A Waterfall Adventure seekers can take a wild ATV ride through rugged rainforest terrain in Elijio Panti National Park to the Big Rock Falls, where you can swim in emerald water and relax on the rocks, lizard-style. You can also hike to the waterfall if that's more your speed.

Shutterstock Experience Garifuna Culture Hopkins Village is a laid-back beach town where you can chill on pristine beaches and/or dive into a rich cultural experience with the Garifuna community — drumming, dancing, and cooking the traditional dish hudut together.

Blue Marlin Resort Escape To A Private Island A La The White Lotus From nearby Dangriga, hop on a private boat (The White Lotus fans, this one’s for you) to the all-inclusive Blue Marlin Resort, where you can stay in your own beachfront cottage on a tiny private island perched right above the Belize Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the second largest reef system in the world. You're actually greeted with cocktails at the pier upon your arrival like the show.

Shutterstock Island Hop + Snorkel For A Day Explore the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, a groups of small islands with their own unique habitats. Cruise through the Tobacco Caye Range to spot tons of frigate birds ("until they poop on you, then they're friggin' birds," our guide joked), brown-footed boobies and other marine bird species. Learn about coral reef ecology and rehabilitation, including how they're controlling the invasive and venomous lionfish, at the Smithsonian Research Station on Carrie Bow Cay. Finally, snorkel through the reef and explore a diverse underwater world of colorful fish, sea turtles, docile nurse sharks and more. Here are 4 more affordable beach destinations in 2025!

2. Nassau, Bahamas Shutterstock Bahamas is home to some of the most breathtaking beaches in the world. Pink Sand Beach on Harbour Island stuns with its Barbie-pink 3-mile stretch of shoreline (a hue that comes from microscopic coral insects, known as Foraminifera), while Cable Beach in Nassau offers powdery white sand and turquoise waters you'd expect from a Caribbean island. For snorkeling and a little seclusion, head to Gold Rock Beach in Lucayan National Park. Pack a picnic; there are BBQ pits and picnic tables but no other amenities here. You can swim with pigs in Exuma, dive into Dean’s Blue Hole on Long Island, or island-hop by boat to discover hidden coves. In Nassau, explore the vibrant culture through local markets and historical forts, or visit the John Watling’s Distillery for a swig of local rum.

3. Cartagena, Colombia Shutterstock Cartagena is the perfect blend of Caribbean charm, colonial history, and an island escape for all types of beach lovers. Stroll through the colorful Old Town, enjoy Afro-Caribbean music and dance, or explore the historic castle Castillo San Felipe and Las Bóvedas for souvenir shopping. For beach lovers, Playa Blanca on Isla Barú offers up powder-white sand and clear waters — just be sure to go early or visit on weekdays to avoid the crowds. Prefer a more peaceful, luxe vibe? Head to Castillogrande Beach near Bocagrande. A short boat ride takes you to Isla Grande in the Rosario Islands, a quiet retreat with lush landscapes, coral reefs, and prime snorkeling. Closer to the city, Punta Arena on Tierra Bomba is a hidden gem — laid-back, scenic, and perfect for a relaxed beach club day trip.

4. Liberia, Costa Rica Shutterstock For white sands, surf adventures, and tropical thrills, head to Liberia on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast. Just a short drive from the airport, Playa del Coco is a lively hub for snorkeling, diving, fishing, kayaking, and ATV tours. Nearby, Playa Hermosa lives up to its name with a peaceful, protected cove framed by lush hills — perfect for swimming and sunbathing. Looking for something more dramatic? Playa Ocotal delivers with striking black sand and calm waters ideal for relaxing or diving. Along the Gulf of Papagayo, you’ll find upscale gems like Playa Conchal, Flamingo, and Playa Panama, known for their pristine reefs and soft white sand. A bit farther out — about 75 minutes from Liberia — Playa Tamarindo and Playa Grande are surfer favorites and also home to nesting leatherback turtles in Las Baulas National Park.

5. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Shutterstock Dreamy beaches are just a short drive from Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic’s historic capital, the most affordable beach destination in Dollar Flight Club's report. Local favorite Boca Chica is only 20 miles from the city and shows off with white sand and shallow, warm waters — perfect if you have little ones. Craving something more low-key? Head to Juan Dolio or the small fishing village of Playa Guayacanes for shady palms, calm seas, and a laid-back vibe. Surfers and solitude seekers will love Playa Caribe, a quieter stretch framed by volcanic rocks and natural beauty. If you prefer to stay close to the city, Playa Punta Torrecillas and Playa Montesinos offer a refreshing dip after exploring the Zona Colonial’s historic forts, museums, or the lush botanical gardens. Wrap up your day with a taste of Afro-Caribbean cuisine at Maraca or Casarre.

