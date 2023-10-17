Here's When The Chick-fil-A Peppermint Milkshake Hits The Winter Menu This Year
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Once pumpkin season passes, it’s time for all things peppermint! Per some foodie rumors floating the internet, Chick-fil-A is reportedly getting in the minty winter spirit starting November 13. And yes – the Chick-fil-A peppermint milkshake appears to be making its anticipated return alongside a handful of other mint-infused items. 👀 Though we adored the limited-time Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, we’re always hungry for more from our fave fast food joints! Get your go-to Chick-fil-A sauces prepped and ready, because the leaked CFA winter menu awaits.
Peppermint Chip Milkshake
The iconic Chick-fil-A peppermint Milkshake boasts a smooth ice cream base that’s packed with peppermint bark chips. The dessert gets topped off with the signature duo of whipped cream and a cherry. It’s a true signifier of the holiday season!
Peppermint Coffee
Based on past menu items Chick-fil-A has served, the new Peppermint Coffee will be a hot coffee blended with peppermint flavored syrup.
Peppermint Iced Coffee
Likely similar to the Peppermint Cream Cold Brew that the chain tested a few years ago, the Peppermint Iced Coffee will feature cooled-off coffee over ice, with peppermint syrup mixed in.
Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee
Chick-fil-A’s Frosted Coffee might be a simple blend of ice cream and cold brew, but the textures it brings forth are *so* dreamy. This season, the menu item is allegedly getting the peppermint treatment via the Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee.
Icedream Dessert with Peppermint Bark Chips
According to the leaked winter menu, you will also be able to order ice cream on its own, served with peppermint chips.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
The fan-favorite Chicken Tortilla Soup is slated to return on November 13, too. This hot item boasts shredded chicken breast and navy and black beans in a creamy-yet-spicy soup base. You can’t forget the crispy tortilla chip strips, either!
Image via @markie_devo
The go-to source for everything new in the food space, @markie_devo, leaked the news about the Chick-fil-A peppermint milkshake and more via an Instagram post on October 15. The rumors seem to be well-received, according to comments.
“Their peppermint shake is the 🐐of all shakes,” one commenter wrote.
“That peppermint milkshake is heaven 👏👏😍,” another person said.
The full Chick-fil-A winter menu is said to release on November 13, though each location’s release date may vary. According to comments left on @markie_devo’s post, some customers have already been enjoying cups of the returning Chicken Tortilla Soup.We’re absolutely thrilled to finally get a sip of the Chick-fil-A peppermint milkshake. Which menu item are you most excited for?
Lead image via Chick-fil-A.
