Oh, Chris.
Chris Evans Just Gave A Rare Update On His Marriage: "I Shouldn't Even Be Saying This."
Chris Evans might be involved in a love triangle with Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal in Materialists, but his IRL love story is one worth swooning over! The Captain America actor tied the knot with Alba Baptista in September 2023 in Boston, and even though these two keep things pretty private, he just gave us the most unbelievable update: the story of how he proposed!
Here's how Materialists' Chris Evans proposed to Alba Baptista. Get your tissues ready!
How did Chris Evans propose to Alba Baptista?
At the Materialists premiere in New York City on June 7, 2025, Chris Evans told The Knot he proposed to Alba Baptista by asking her to marry him in Portuguese!
"Maybe I shouldn't even be saying this. I proposed to my now-wife in Portuguese — she's Portuguese," he tells the publication. "So I learned how to say, 'Will you marry me?' in Portuguese. And I had practiced all week."
But apparently, you can actually practice too much because Chris almost spoiled the surprise! "I had practiced it so much that...I'd be making breakfast and you almost just start saying it out loud and you're like, 'Oh God,' " he continues. "That's not just a song that's stuck in my head, it's gonna let the cat out of the bag."
"I actually think I screwed it up," he says. "But I still know it!"
Are Chris Evans and Alba Baptista still together?
Yes, these two are in L-O-V-E! They got married in September 2023 so they're about to reach their two year anniversary. "It's incredible," he tells E! News at the premiere.. "It's wonderful."
As for their summer plans? "We're laying low," he continues. "We're enjoying our time, just relaxing."
What is the age gap between Chris and Alba?
Chris Evans, who was born on June 13, 1981, is 43 years old. Alba Baptista was born on July 10, 1997, making her 27 years old. That's means there's around a 16-year age gap between them.
How is Alba Baptista famous?
You know Alba Baptista from Warrior Nun and Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris. But she also won the Berlin Film Festival's European Shooting Star Award and the award for Best Actress at the Festival Iberico de Cine. You go girl!
What do you think about Chris Evans' proposal story? I'm still swooning!