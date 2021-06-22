The Best Cheese Board Styling Ideas From TikTok
Whether you're hosting a few friends to watch Crazy Rich Asians (again) or figuring out apps for a formal dinner party, cheese boards are your best pal. There are endless variations and ingredient swaps, ways to adapt your creation to your budget, and yes, they're as photogenic as it gets. For a little guidance on making your — and your guests' — dairy dreams come true, look no further than these 12 clever TikToks.
Swap Out Your Board
Play with presentation by building a cheese board atop a cake stand. It is, if you'll indulge us here, a "cheese cake."
Make It Spicy
Brown sugar- and cayenne-coated bacon, red chili crackers, and spicy romesco are just a few of the ingredients with a kick on this board. Balance them out with less sharp standbys, like gouda and apples.
Bring Out The Cookie Cutters
Slice brie in half, use a cookie cutter to create the shape of your choice on one side, and spread jam on the other for a cute, decorative touch.
Two Words: Fried Cheese
Coat brie in an egg wash and panko breadcrumbs, pan fry, drizzle with honey, and onto the cheeseboard it goes.
Serve It In A Cone
Now that's fancy. Use a board or other serving pieces with holes as a base, and create individual charcuterie cones packed with all of the essentials.
Chip Your Cheese
This TikTok is full of wisdom, but our favorite tip is to try chipping off pieces rather than slicing hard cheese. It makes for a more visually interesting board.
Make Salami Flowers
Use a wine or water glass to create a salami flower. Then simply flip it over to deposit your creation on the cheeseboard.
Save Your Money
It's easy to drop big bucks on a cheeseboard, especially if you're only using a little of everything. But it's possible to assemble a beauty for under $20, thanks to @thatcheeseplate's expertise.
Frame It With Brie
By slicing up and layering brie, you essentially create a pretty picture frame for other ingredients. Think: olives, fruit, and jam.
Hop On A Boat
Instead of unleashing your guests on one, massive cheese plate, create individual boats of charcuterie, crackers, fruit, and cheese. On behalf of the germaphobes, let us say thank you.
Fold Your Prosciutto
Start by chilling your prosciutto in the freezer, which allows you to create accordion shapes that stand up on a board for easy plucking.
Turn It Into Cheesecake
By choosing three round cheeses of differing sizes, you essentially create a layer cake made of cheese. Decorate it with edible flowers and fruit, and top with honeycomb.
