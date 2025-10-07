Truth be told, I tend to get rather shameless when it comes to my spending habits, especially with the upcoming holiday season getting closer every day. I think that’s a more graceful way of saying I have a habit of maxing out my credit card whenever the holidays roll around because my festive pride completely gets in the way of my common sense. It’s a problem!

As a result, I’m trying my very best to be good this year, and only spend on the top-quality products that will genuinely upgrade my life in some way.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, has better seasonal deals than my beloved Costco. Therefore, I’m rounding up a list of the best new Costco finds for October to improve your day-to-day routine. Grab your shopping carts, and let's scout out the best Costco finds for this month.

Scroll to see 7 Costco finds you don't want to miss this October!

Costco Seasonal Mrs. Meyer’s Cleaning Soap Mrs. Meyer’s Soap, you have my full support. At this point, I’m a full-on stan because I’m so in love with all their lavish scents. This particular box set offers the most luxurious holiday scents for just $18. From peppermint to Iowa pine, snowdrop, and gingerbread, they're truly divine!

Costco Pureluxe Leggings Leggings are my go-to pant of choice because they’re breathable, stretchy, and look fashionably stylish with most tops. They’re casual clothing options, yet can be made to look classy depending on how you style them. When I realized there was a Costco deal on these Fabletics Pureluxe leggings (in a set of three) for $16, I knew I had to share it with the entire world ASAP. That’s just not a deal you pass up on, especially when you consider how cute they look with any outfit!

Awake Chocolate Awake Chocolate Forget your usual coffee order – instead, just nibble on these divine Awake chocolates, which are great for keeping you alert and awake without the jittery feeling that often accompanies actual coffee.

Reddit Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Pour-Over Kettle Since it’s getting colder outside, I’m already picturing all the festive holiday teas I want to boil up to keep me warm this season. What better way to do so than with this electric pour-over kettle? It’s perfect for brewing up the highest quality coffees and teas to keep you cozy and bundled throughout the nippy months.

@costcodealsonline Hawaiian Host Ube Macadamia Nuts When we think “snacks,” we usually don’t envision luxury treats. But if you’re hoping to add some class to your pantry this holiday season by enjoying the best of the best treats to nibble on, be sure to stock up on Costco’s deal on Hawaiian Host Ube Macadamia Nuts. Utterly lavish, utterly delicious.

Costco Fishwife Tinned Seafood Sometimes, you want to enjoy high-quality meals, but don’t have the time (or the skillset) to prepare a gourmet culinary masterpiece. That’s exactly where fan-favorite Fishwife comes in to deliver the best instant tinned seafood with spicy olive oil drizzled throughout. Plus, in addition to the mouthwatering taste, how adorable is the packaging?

Facebook Crunchy Pistachio Cream Calling all foodies! If you’re looking to add something unique yet utterly delicious to your fridge, be sure to stock up on this crunchy Pistachio Cream for the holiday season. It’s a great way to add a festive kick to your recipes, and pairs deliciously with chocolate. Mmm!

