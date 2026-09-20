Get ready to layer on your cable knits, cozy cardis, and snuggly mocknecks — sweater weather has officially arrived! And honestly, it might be the best stretch of the whole year, since knitwear delivers cute, cozy outfits with almost zero effort. The right sweater can turn leggings into a real outfit, give your summer skirts and dresses a seasonal refresh, and make wearing jeans all day feel a whole lot more bearable. From Anthropologie to & Other Stories, we've rounded up some of the cutest knits on the internet right now.

Grab one of these picks, layer it under your favorite jacket, and you're officially ready for sweater season.

Here are 17 cozy sweater styles to shop this fall!

Anthropologie Pilcro Relaxed Intarsia Jacquard Sweater Meet your favorite chunky sweater of the season. Intarsia knits are everywhere this season and this relaxed, boxy fit with a roll-edge collar is the coziest of them all.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Merino Wool-Blend Long-Sleeve Polo We expected nothing less than perfection from Abercrombie & Fitch's cold-weather wear, and she delivered with this dreamy knit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Merino Wool-Blend Roll Neck Cardigan Cozy meets collegiate. This oversized merino wool-blend roll neck brings back argyle in the best way—relaxed, textured, and layered over everything from tees to button-downs.

Free People Free People Nocturnal Patterned Cashmere Cardi Floral print cardigans are an essential for jazzing up solid colored basics! We love how well this pairs with a midi slip skirt and knee high boots.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Merino Wool-Blend Slash Sweater

Soft, slouchy, and anything but shapeless. This merino wool-blend slash sweater skims the shoulder for a look that's flirty without trying too hard, and cozy enough for fall's chilliest days.

Asos Asos Reclaimed Vintage Oversized Fluffy Stripe Balloon Sleeve Sweater This oversized sweater brings dramatic balloon sleeves and a lived-in vintage vibe to your fall rotation—fuzzy, striped, and full of personality. Wear it when you want to stand out or just want to feel warm and fuzzy all day long.

Free People Free People Frankie Cable Knit Cotton Sweater A relaxed fit loosens up this classic cable-knit sweater so it's easier to style for casual looks. It comes in gorgeous colors too, take your pick!

Anthropologie Pilcro Alani 100% Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater Bring your summer stripes into fall with this cozy soft cashmere sweater that is perfect for everyday wear.

Madewell Madewell Pointelle-Stitch Cardigan in Alpaca Blend Here's your proof that cozy cardigans can still look polished for a day at the office, whether virtual or in-person.

Free People Free People Opal Rollneck Knit Sweater Fall color palettes are just a suggestion, and there's nothing better than snuggling up in a bright pullover during a gloomy autumn day.

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Cloud Fleece Oversized Mockneck Sweatshirt

This cuffing season, prioritize comfort in an oh so soft cloud fleece sweatshirt that you won't want to take off.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Sunday Oversized Funnel Neck Sweatshirt

No fall wardrobe is complete without an oversized funnel neck you can wear with everything.

H&M H&M Studio Cable-Knit Shoulder-Pad Sweater This cable-knit sweater brings subtle shoulder pads into the mix for a silhouette that feels a little more polished, perfect for when you want to elevate off-duty look. Mark your calendar: it launches September 24th at 10am ET, and it's set to become your go-to for feeling put together on the days you want a bit more edge.

& Other Stories & Other Stories Wool-Cotton V-Neck Jumper A v-neck staple will keep you warm on those crisp and cool fall days.

Gap Gap CashSoft Crop Cardigan Soft serve, sweater edition — this cozy-soft, and cropped cardi is just right to layer over everything from high-waisted denim to slip skirts. Button it up for a polished look or wear it open over a tee or tank.

Asos Topshop Knit Wrap Boxy Cardigan with Wool

his wool-blend cardigan trades traditional buttons for a wrap silhouette, giving it a relaxed edge that still feels pulled together. Cinch it at the waist or let it hang open over a tee, either way, it's a fresh take on cardigan season.

Target Universal Thread Women's Heritage Cable Crewneck Cardigan This cable-knit crewneck cardigan gives off Rory Gilmore vibes with its heritage-inspired texture and cozy fit. Button it up over a tee and pair with mom jeans (and a good book) for the ultimate class-meets-comfort look. It's just $21!

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This post has been updated.