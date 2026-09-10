It seems like everywhere I look (and scroll), riding boots are the number one outfit staple that people are wearing. Whether they’re worn stylishly with mini dresses or more casually with jeans , they’re the perfect versatile piece for when fall comes around. Of course, there are the ever-popular Frye Campus Boots, but I simply cannot shell out nearly $500 for a single pair. Luckily, there are so many similar styles on the market, and these 6 riding, western, and tall boots are my absolute favorite ones. They range in color, style, and price, so you can definitely find a pair that works for you and your wardrobe. Shop ‘em below!

Steve Madden Steve Madden Riggs Banana Leather These are basically Frye boot lookalikes. The light banana leather helps ease the transition between summer and fall, so now's the perfect time to pick 'em up. The block heel gives you a nice boost, too! This style is also shoppable in ivory, bright red, and olive green for $328.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Maddox Wide-Leg Kitten-Heel Tall Boots If you want to go for something a bit sleeker this season, these By Anthropologie boots hit the mark. Featuring a sharp pointed toe and a subtle kitten heel, they bring an elevated feel to any outfit. The wide-leg silhouette makes them super easy to pull on and pair with denim or a midi dress, while the leather upper and sturdy rubber sole keep them still comfy for all-day wear.

Zara Zara Buckled Riding Boots For a more elevated look, these sleek black vegan leather boots quickly do the trick. They don't have any extra bells or whistles, so they'll fit seamlessly into whatever outfits you put together. The rounded tops hit just below the knee, so they'd work really well with a flirty mini skirt or dress. The lower heel height provides ample comfort for walking anywhere. These adorable boots currently go for just $109.

Free People Jeffrey Campbell Finn Tall Western Boots Blend cowgirl flair with modern edge in these tall western boots. Designed with a convenient pull-on style, a cushioned insole so you can go the extra mile, and a curved top detail, they are the ultimate go-to for adding an on-trend, fashion-forward finish to any fall outfit. They come in 10 different colors, including this on-trend-for-fall Beige Suede.

Zappos Sam Edelman Penny Leather Riding Boots These are some classic riding boots for sure. The silhouette is fairly fuss-free, but fully sleek and smooth. The warm brown leather feels like the perfect shade for cozy fall outfits – these will look adorable with some baggy denim shorts and an oversized cable knit sweater! This zip-back pair is also shoppable in black for $200.

Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Bercla Knee High Riding Boot Complement your whole fall wardrobe with this sleek riding boot. This knee-high pair features subtle western styling and a wearable block heel finished with a sleek gold-toned accent for a touch of shine. Available in rich shades like aged bourbon, brandy, and black—plus four different calf sizes for a custom fit—they are the ultimate polished staple for the season.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more trending fashion picks!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.