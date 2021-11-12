Trim Your Tree With Ugly Sweater Ornaments This Holiday Season
Ugly sweaters have become a staple of our winter wardrobe. Not only are they great for themed parties, but also for lounging around while you're dealing with your food coma hangover. This year we decided to take our love for ugly sweaters one step further — say hello to ugly Christmas sweater ornaments. Yes, these little sweaters are meant for dolls, but they make the cutest little additions to any Christmas tree. Follow along below to learn how to create mini Christmas sweaters in three different styles.
Materials:
Tools:
- hot glue gun
- needle
Rhinestone Sweater
Bling out your itty bitty sweater with as many rhinestones as you wish. Pick every color of the rainbow, stick with a festive red and green, or go with your favorite color! Some may say rhinestones are tacky, while others may say they provide unlimited opportunities for smiles and sparkle :)
Use puff paint to hand letter your best holiday pun. Bonus points in the paint color matches the rhinestones. You can also definitely practice on a sheet of paper beforehand to work out any kinks.
Embroidered Sweater
Use long angled stitches to create a Christmas tree in the center of your sweater. Pick a thread that a dark green for a more classic look or go teal for a modern finish. Just make sure you stick a piece of paper or cardboard inside the sweater so that you don't accidentally sew all the way to the back.
Finish it off with an embroidered phrase in a color of embroidery floss that will really stand out. Don’t forget to top off your tree with a star!
Tacky Ribbon Sweater
Use bold Christmas ribbons to take your sweater to the tackiest level. This is a great way to use up some leftover ribbons after you've wrapped presents!
Use the aluminum wire to create mini hangers for all your sweaters. Slide the hanger into the sweater, then hang it on your tree or mantle.
Pair these sweater ornaments with a tree skirt that is just as cozy. But let's be real — no one will even see the tree skirt by the time all the presents are underneath ;)
Guilty — I have jumped on the “lit” train.
