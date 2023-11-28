These Punny DIY Christmas Ornaments Are Exactly What Your Tree Needs
We love a good pun. With theholiday season upon us, why not put the two together with these punny DIY Christmas ornaments for your tree?! They’re super easy to make, so you’ll be able to save some time for a big mug of hot cocoa. More importantly, you’ll definitely be “sleighing” it (wink) with the decorations this year! Here’s the how-to. If you believe in your “elf,” you’re sure to do a great job!
How To Make DIY Christmas Ornaments
Materials:
- colorful ornaments
- vinyl in gold, white and black OR letter stickers
Tools:
- Cricut Explorer (or other vinyl-cutting machine)
- ruler
Instructions:
- Measure the approximate size of the front of your ornament with a ruler.
- Once you have the size, determine how large or small the vinyl letters need to be.
- If you are using a Cricut Explorer (or other vinyl-cutting machine) and a blank vinyl sheet, create a file with your puns and cut out the letters as per the instructions on your machine.
- Locate the center of your ornament and estimate where the first letter needs to be placed.
- Place all of the vinyl letters, making sure to space them evenly apart.
*If you don’t have a Cricut Explorer or other vinyl cutter, you can use store-bought vinyl letters to apply the puns.
Don’t worry if you misplace the letters. They’re just stickers, so they’re easy to take off and re-apply! And don’t fret if you don’t have a vinyl-cutting machine and don’t want to spend time hand cutting all of the letters! Your local craft store should have letter stickers in black and white that will do the trick.
Real Housewives of New York cast member Heather would definitely love the “Happy HOLLA Days” ornament, am I right?
Your tree will win the award for funniest this year!
Have any more Holiday puns? Or just a funny Holiday joke? Let us know in the comments below and follow our TikTok for more holiday DIYs like these DIY Christmas ornaments!
