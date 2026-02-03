Beyond Winterfell: Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Reunite In New Gothic Horror Film

When I first got wind of whispers that there was going to be a gothic horror movie starring my favorite Stark siblings from Game of Thrones, I thought it was too good to be true. Ever since the HBO fantasy series ended in 2019, the lead cast members have notably stepped back from the spotlight after receiving overnight acclaim. Now, the Stark siblings (aka Kit Harington and Sophie Turner) are switching genres from period fantasy-drama to period horror. (I have chills.)

Here’s everything you need to know about the thrilling new movie, including release date information, plot details, and more.

What is The Dreadful Movie About? Just like in Game of Thrones, The Dreadful will take place during the medieval times. Particularly, in the 15th century, when the Wars of the Roses were in full bloom. While monarchs battle for the throne (sound familiar?), there’s also a deadly curse looming over the whole town! In The Dreadful, Turner and Harington play lovers. Because they’re so used to portraying siblings on GOT, the pair described their kissing scenes as rather nauseating, to say the least. "We get on set, and it's the first kissing scene, and we are both retching," Turner joked while speaking to Seth Meyers. "Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst. Another really bad moment in my career." Fortunately, it wasn’t all bad, though. Harrington gushed over the opportunity to be reunited with his former co-star, as though no time had passed. "What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again,” the actor said. “It felt like being with family. It really did."

When Is The Period Horror Film Release Date? Fans can check out the new horror film on February 20th, 2026.

Is There A Trailer I Can Watch? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s a trailer for the gothic horror film yet. To stay up to date, be sure to follow the actors’ Instagram accounts (@sophiet and @kitharingtonig) for updates on the upcoming movie.

What Are Fans Saying About The Film? Fans are thrilled over the fact that the former GOT co-stars are going to be sharing the screen once more for this sweeping new horror film. Many fans took to the Entertainment Weekly Instagram comments on a post promoting the film to voice their excitement. “So excited to watch this!” one commenter wrote. “Can't wait to see [Sophie] and Kit together again,” chimed in another. “Their bond in GOT was amazing. Sansa and Jon's reunion was such a memorable scene where both actors lived in their roles. Hope to see GOT actors together in more projects.” I couldn’t agree more! I can’t wait for this one to come out.

