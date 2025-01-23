OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

nosferatu questions
Movies

I Just Watched 'Nosferatu' & I Have So Many Questions

superfood recipes
Clean & Healthy Eating

15 Easy Superfood Recipes To Keep You Healthy In 2025

landscape design tips
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

14 Landscape Design Tips To Make Your Front Yard Look Expensive (For Less)

bridgerton season 4 characters
Entertainment

Every Character Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

running point netflix
TV

We Finally Have A Release Date For Kate Hudson's 'Running Point' On Netflix!

ariana grande wicked 2025 oscar nominations
Entertainment

The Craziest 2025 Oscar Nomination Snubs

DIY Valentine's Gifts
Valentine's Day

17 DIY Valentine's Gifts Guaranteed To Get You Some X's And O's This Year

Super bowl food ideas, recipes, buffalo chicken dip
Recipes

33 Of The Most Delicious Super Bowl Food Ideas, According To Pinterest

fourth wing cast rumors
Entertainment

Everything We Know About Those 'Fourth Wing' TV Show Cast Rumors

7 types of rest
Health

I Tried 7 Different Types Of “Rest” & I’ve Never Felt Better

I'll absolutely be seated!

Get In Loser: Dylan O'Brien & Rachel McAdams Are Starring In Horror Thriller 'Send Help' Together

Dylan O'Brien Rachel McAdams Send Help
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb, John Nacion/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleJan 23, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Dylan O'Brien and Rachel McAdams are officially starring in a movie together, and I'm already looking to get tickets. While this pair wasn't on my fan cast bingo card, I'm certainly not mad about it! The two actors are joining Sam Raimi's upcoming horror thriller, Send Help, and while I'm excited about the cast, the plot alone sounds like it'll have me on the edge of my seat! I did some digging on what this movie is about, when we can expect it, and more, so you don't have to. See you at the theaters!

Here's everything you need to know about Dylan O'Brien & Rachel McAdams in Send Help.

What is 'Send Help' about?

rachel mcadams

John Nacion/Getty Images

Deadlinereports that this is a "survival horror thriller" (that's a mouthful of a genre!) about two coworkers who get stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. The pair has to overcome their differences in order to survive, but that may prove more challenging than not. Will they both make it out alive?

Whatever happens, I'll be seated and watching!

Who's in the 'Send Help' cast?

dylan o'brien

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

Right now, the only cast members announced are Dylan O'Brien (Saturday Night), Rachel McAdams (Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians). We'll keep an eye out for any other exciting announcements, though!

When does 'Send Help' Come Out?

There's no official release date yet, but according to Deadline, this movie will get a theatrical release. Scary movies are even better in a big, dark, loud theater, so I am more than here for that! BRB while I try not to eat my popcorn too loud during the suspenseful parts!

Looking for more entertainment news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

scary moviesentertainmentrachel mcadamsmovies

The Latest

ariana grande wicked 2025 oscar nominations
Entertainment

The Craziest 2025 Oscar Nomination Snubs