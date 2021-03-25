23 Easter Basket Ideas for Every Bunny on Your List
Easter is an egg-citing time to show some love to those who make you hoppiest. Obvs, the best way to do that is with a stellar Easter basket full of sweet treats and festive goodies. Gift one to your kiddo, your bestie, your bae, and even drop one off on your work wife's porch — because we've got the hottest lineup of basket-stuffer ideas for *every* bunny on your list.
Gifts for your Bestie
LessCandles Handmade Easter CandleThese metallic egg-shaped candles are quite possibly the most gorgeous way to give the gift of decor-boosting Easter pastels.
Thrifty DIY Easter Egg TrayTransform a basic tray into an Easter staple with a bit of tissue paper and Mod Podge. It’s a stylish platform for a girls’ night full of egg decorating (and wine, duh). (via Design Improvised)
Luxury Chocolate
Chocolate truffles, bars, and eggs, oh my! You cannot go wrong with any (or all) of these delicious gifts.
DIY Dyed Wood Bead KeychainShow your BFF some springtime lovin’ with this poppin’ purse tassel. Bonus: The dye can double as your egg coloring, so you can dip into both projects at once. (via Storypiece)
DIY Faceted Easter Egg Place Card HoldersEvery party-hosting queen *needs* these egg-tastic place card holders. You’ll def help your bestie slay at her Easter party game with a few of these gems. (via Sugar and Cloth)
Peeps Treat Bags With Free PrintableWhat’s a better present for your favorite peeps than the treat that says it all? Gift these cuties to send the message loud and clear! (via Club Chica Circle)
Julep Paper Strip Easter Egg Art DIYThis simple piece is a peppy, seasonal addition for any desktop and a lovely surprise for your closest pal at the office. (via Minted)
Gifts for your Work Wife
DIY Mason Jar Succulent Planters
Give her desk a springy revamp with some bright, pastel planters. Fill each with hands-off succulents to add some greenery without adding to her #girlboss to-dos. (via A Pumpkin and a Princess)
EllieEllieltd Bunny Rabbit Face MugEvery lady needs a good mug to bring a little cheer to her desk! We’re smitten with the bushy-tailed back and are pretty sure she will be too.
Watercolor Easter Egg CookiesCookies for your colleagues are always a fabulous idea. Decorate a batch of fondant-coated sugar cookies with pastel brushstrokes for a totally on-trend treat. (via We Are Scout)
DIY Easter Egg Mason JarsWhether she uses them as a penholder, vase, or chocolate stash, these festive jars are a fab springtime desk accessory. (via Mason Jar Crafts Love)
DIY Painted Ladies Easter EggsThe iconic San Fran Painted Ladies are the only way to decorate your work wife’s Easter eggs when Full House is her ultimate jam. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Bunny ChalkWhip up these chalk bunnies or use the mold to make crayons — either way, post-egg hunt coloring has never been so fun. (via A Bubbly Life)
Gifts For Your Kiddo
DIY Bunny Bowling SetFor a festive family game that all the kids will adore, these super cute, bunny bowling pins are the answer. (via Handmade Charlotte)
DIY Funny Bunny Easter FavorsWe’re pretty sure these are the most delightful (and tasty) Easter party favors ever. Charm your guests with a few colorful variations of these cute-as-can-be marshmallow treats. (via Oh Happy Day)
DIY Multicolored Pom-Pom EggsThese simple pom-poms are perfect for adding a dash of color — and an easy squishy toy — to your kids’ baskets. (via Why Don’t You Make Me)
Baby Chick HeadbandsIs your baby the most darling little chick around? If you have a hot glue gun and five minutes to spare, an adorable headband is a chirp-worthy gift. (via Design Improvised)
Easy Easter Candy Jars DIYKick your basket-maven game up a notch by swapping out regular candy jars for sparkly bunnies and chicks. (via Crazy Little Projects)
Gifts for your Bae
SparksClothingShop Some Bunny Loves You SocksIf you’re hoppin’ through life with a stellar partner, these personalized socks are the wonderfully mushy gift to give this Easter.
Polka Dot Carrot CookiesRoyal icing is a true labor of love. Show your bae all of the Easter lovin’ with a batch of *the* most gorg carrot cookies! (via Sugarbelle)
Dyed Ninja Turtles Easter Eggs
Turtle power! The TMNT squad is back, and they're taking over your bae's basket. (via A Pumpkin and a Princess)
DIY Clay Bunny BowlsFor the partner with a serious sweet tooth, hand over a festive dish full of candy. (via Alice and Lois)
DIY Easter Egg PiñatasFill egg piñatas with treats and sweet messages for a great decor piece and the perfect Easter Sunday surprise. (via Oh Happy Day)
Last week we showed you how to whip up a delicious firecracker chicken dish for dinner, and this week we're up-leveling Taco Tuesday in our latest collaboration with Perdue. This easy-to-make meal is the ultimate crowd pleaser and chockfull of simple ingredients like PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN and a colorful array of veggies for a bright slaw finish. Keep reading to find out how to make it yourself!
BBQ Ground Chicken Tacos
Makes 8 Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1 pack PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN (1 LB.)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup BBQ sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 4 cups shredded cabbage (from 1/2 small head)
- Juice from one lime
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small carrot, grated
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Step One
Add olive oil, one pack of PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN, garlic powder and smoked paprika to a pan. Cook until browned, then add BBQ sauce and stir until warm.
Step Two
Slaw time! Chop up rainbow-bright veggies like cabbage and cilantro, and grate carrots.
Step Three
Combine salt, mayo, and lime juice, then toss in the cut veggies and combine until covered.
Step Four
Add the ground chicken to a small taco tortilla, top with slaw, and finish with a fresh squeeze of lime!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.