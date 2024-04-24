19 Mother-In-Law Gifts To Impress Her This Mother's Day
Gifting is hard in itself, no matter who you're shopping for. Landing on the right product that'll tug at the recipient's heart strings and serve a practical purpose isn't always easy! This task is especially arduous for someone like your mother-in-law. My best advice is to snag her something that you would gift your own mom, and ensure it communicates your gratitude for her, no matter what stage your relationship is currently in.
I've rounded up 19 unique mother-in-law gifts that'll show her you care. They also happen to serve a practical use in her everyday life. Every mom deserves something special this Mother's Day (and beyond), so scroll on to find the perfect gift for your amazing MIL!
Glocusent Rechargeable Book Light
Every nocturnal book worm knows how crucial book lights are for flipping through chapter after chapter! This $16 model boasts a sturdy clamp, three different light levels and hues, and a long battery life to help your MIL reach her reading goals without disturbing the peace. It's super light, making it easy portable, plus it comes in 4 other fun colors!
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
If you're searching for mother-in-law gifts that are a bit more elevated, this design-forward kettle (far superior to a traditional stovetop kettle) is sure to please any coffee or tea-loving gal. It can hold nearly 1 liter of liquid, though the most impressive feature is its ability to heat up to a specific temperature that you can set yourself. Once it's heated through, the base can keep the kettle contents steadily hot for up to 60 minutes.
The Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is currently available in 10 different colors for $195.
W&P Porter Bowl Lunch Container
For the mother-in-law who's always on the go – whether she's commuting to the office or embarking on a new hiking trail – this $17 lidded bowl from W&P will outshine every piece in her current Tupperware collection. It's made entirely free from BPA, has a roomy 1-liter capacity, and stylishly secures on top with a durable silicone strap.
The microwave- and dishwasher-safe plastic Porter Bowl comes in 6 colors, but you can also shop it in a ceramic material.
Laneige Peach Lip Glowy Balm
A lip balm restock is never unwelcome, and this tube from Laneige is nothing but a total treat for the lips! It's formulated with a rich mix of murumuru and shea butters that lock in moisture all day long, adding a cute, subtle orange tint with each application.
Smartwool Everyday Popcorn Cable Crew Socks
These Merino wool crew socks feel like slipping your feet into two soft, tiny little sweaters – the perfect gesture of care and comfort to gift your mother-in-law. This $27 pair boasts a moderate thickness, with the most cushion surrounding the soles, so they feel just as comfy without shoes as they do with 'em on. They come in 7 other colors, so you can find one that best fits your MIL's vibe.
Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
She'll get a kick of nostalgia with this vintage-inspired sunscreen! It coats the skin evenly with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, leaving zero white cast behind. This spray's signature summery scent was crafted with the help of expert perfumers – it highlights natural notes like coconut, banana, pineapple, orange blossom, but also incorporates unique aromas such as pool water, pool toys, and swimsuit lycra to create a pleasurable SPF experience every time.
The Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray is currently $19 at Free People. They also sell more SPF goodies like face mists, bronzing lotions, and tubes of mineral sunscreen.
Mejuri Puffy Charlotte Hoops
These timeless earrings will match practically any outfit! They boast the curved shape you'd expect from hoops, but with a bold "puffy" design. This $98 pair is crafted with a thick layer of 18K solid gold on top of some sterling silver (as opposed to traditional gold plating), extending its life. You can also snag 'em in pure sterling silver for $78.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin
This soft pillowcase entirely redefines beauty sleep. Because it's made from soft, durable satin, it helps combat frizzy hair, dry skin, wrinkles, and blemishes all at once, while you're getting in some good shut-eye. Your MIL won't want to go back to a regular pillowcase ever again!
The Kitsch Satin Pillowcase goes for $16 for a queen size or $19 for a king size on Amazon. Use code SatinCover10 for 10% off!
Grace & Stella Dead Sea Mud Mask
Help your mother-in-law take her next at-home spa night up a notch with this soothing $20 mud mask! It's a rockstar at drawing out impurities and oil from pores quickly, creating a clearer complexion with regular use. The formulation is vegan, paraben-, and sulfate-free, using only the gentlest of ingredients to treat the skin.
Smoosh Silicone Body Scrubber + Bar Soap
Regular loofahs are a thing of the past with this unique body scrubber made from anti-microbial silicone – much more hygienic than your traditional sponge. The flower-shaped paddle boasts an embedded soap bar, helping eliminate waste. The scrubber itself is dishwasher-safe for when your MIL feels like it needs a good clean, plus once it's ran out of juice, she can easily send it back for recycling and earn a $5 gift card to spend on a new one!
The Smoosh Body Scrubber is $39 and comes ready to use with two uniquely-scented soap bars of your choosing.
Colorblock Glass Carafe & Cup Set
This space-saving carafe and cup set simply belongs on your mother-in-law's nightstand! The contrasting blue and green stacking pieces make for a super stylish decor piece that's also quite practical for holding water to sip on before bedtime. She can also serve juices, cocktails, and other bevs from this dynamic duo if she pleases.
The 2-piece set is $65 from the MoMA Design Store. It also comes in an amber and cobalt blue colorway for the same price.
Crocs Brooklyn Buckle Sandals
The thick platforms on these Crocs sandals are deceptively lightweight, filling each and every step with unbelievable comfort. The double straps are adjustable using an easy-to-use notch system (so much better than figuring out a real buckle) to help your MIL find her perfect fit. The soles are wonderfully cushy and foamy. These will become her go-to sandals for just about every occasion!
The Brooklyn Buckle Sandals also come in a light brown color for $60 and shoe sizes 4-11.
Brightland The Couplet Raw Honey Duo
Whether your mother-in-law is already putting honey in her coffee, tea, or on crispy toast, these specially-crafted honeys from Brightland will instantly help her elevate her morning ritual! This $42 duo comes with 9 oz glass jars of a citrusy California Orange Blossom Honey and a more floral Kauai Wildflower Honey, both sourced from small, family-run farms in the US.
Recess Optimist Pickleball Paddle
For the pickleballer MIL, any paddle from Recess is gonna make her smile! This grinning pick in particular feels fit for summertime games, but there are over fifty colorways and patterns to choose from. The paddle is made from a super-condensed foam and has a faux-leather grip on the handle that'll withstand heavy use and weathering with ease.
The Optimist Pickleball Paddle is $86, and a portion of the proceeds from each one sold will go to Project Healthy Minds, "a tech non-profit that is committed to destigmatizing mental health and expanding access to resources through a free digital marketplace of mental health services."
Madewell The Essential Mini Bucket Tote
Bucket bags are one of my fave trending purses at the moment, and they're a great bag to gift your mother-in-law (or any purse-head, TBH) since they're not very bulky, but can fit a lot of stuff thanks to their depth. This $138 black leather design from Madewell will quickly earn a spot on her shoulder every day! It features a secure magnetic closure, gold hardware, interior pockets, and an adjustable strap for personalized fit.
Bole Colorblock Glass Candlestick Holder
These gorgeous, color-drenched candle holders make a statement even if your mother-in-law is just using them as decor. They're equally awesome for setting the table ahead of dinner parties and family game nights! They're made in several different colorways and heights for mixing and matching to foster visual interest. The small size is $45, the medium size is $49, and the large size is $65. Just one or two will do for a stunning decorative gift!
Sonix Apple Watch Band
For the active mother-in-law, this $30 stretchy Apple Watch band will be a godsend. No fussing with buckles or clips here! It's made from a lightweight, breathable knit material that's ribbed for added style. It comes in several other colors like green, blue, and rose pink and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 through 7 (fits 38mm, 40mm and 41mm styles).
Dieux Auracle Eye Serum + Forever Eye Mask
Single-use eye patcheswho?! The Forever Eye Mask ($25) from Dieux eliminates the need for your MIL to ever buy another pair. They're made from a super lightweight material that holds skincare products close to the skin for maximum absorption. I recommend pairing the eye mask with the Auracle Eye Serum ($44) to help target the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and under eye puffiness.
Jot Spring Seasonal Coffee
This bottled coffee concentrate highlights a subtle sweetness alongside notes of stone fruits and florals for the ultimate morning (or mid-day) cup. Served hot or iced, it doesn't matter – Jot is one of those coffee brands that makes sipping so easy since there's no brewing involved. One $26 bottle supplies 14 servings!
Jot also comes in different flavors like Vanilla, Caramel, and Chocolate Hazelnut for the same price. You can also opt to gift your MIL a monthly subscription to save 25%.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more gift ideas for every occasion!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 27 Cool Girl Reads From Emma Roberts' Belletrist Book Club ›
- I'm An IRL Mom — Here Are 27 Gifts For Mother's Day That Moms Will Actually Want ›
- This Mountain Wedding Is A Nature Girl's Dream ›
- 51 Of The Best Gifts For Pregnant Women In 2024 ›
- The Best Gifts for New Moms in 2024 ›
- I Tried 4 Different Teas To Help Me Sleep And Here’s What Happened ›
- I Did A Home Exchange Like "The Holiday" And Here’s How It Went ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.