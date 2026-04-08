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Put those spring veggies to good use!

8 Five-Star Spring Chicken Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes

30 minute Chicken Dinners
Barley & Sage | Salt & Lavender | Brit + Co
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryApr 08, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Who has time these days for a two-hour chicken dinner on a random weeknight? Not me, and probably not you. If it’s not fast, flavorful, and actually worth the effort, it’s not making the cut. That’s exactly why these spring chicken recipes deserve a spot in your rotation—they’re delicious, creative, and come together in under 30 minutes. Consider this your go-to list for easy meals that taste impressive without hijacking your entire evening.

Try these creative chicken dishes in just 30 minutes!

Two plates with salad and grilled chicken skewers, plus two golden-rimmed glasses.

Nicole Hill-Gerulat

Zesty Chicken Skewers Over Spring Salad

Here is my go-to recipe when I'm on the Whole30/Paleo diet. It's the best way to blend protein and veggies, offering something satisfying yet not too heavy for a lighter meal. I really enjoy the zesty flavor of the chicken, and you can never go wrong with a fresh spring salad. (via Brit + Co x Perdue)

Sheet-Pan Chicken Tacos With Spring Veggies

Nicole Hill-Gerulat

Sheet-Pan Chicken Tacos With Spring Veggies

These sheet-pan chicken tacos with spring veggies are a crowd-pleaser in my house, to the point where I have to make double the normal amount, since my family gobbles them up in an impressively short amount of time. (They're that good.) I love how it's a nutritious way to dig into this classic Mexican staple with a seasonal twist.

These recipes are a fantastic way to speedily put together your next meal this spring without sacrificing flavor. Which recipe will you be cooking up for the season? (via Brit + Co x Perdue)

Chicken Noodle Soup recipe

Half Baked Harvest

Springtime Chicken Noodle Soup

Here's the ultimate comfort food for springtime, which just melts in your mouth with every bite. It's light, yet filling, offering a cozy combo of sweet and spicy broth, rice noodles, egg, cilantro, and pure comfort. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Dill Pickle Chicken Salad

The Real Food Dietitians

Dill Pickle Chicken Salad

Keep it crunchy and satisfying with this ultra-healthy recipe, complete with dill pickle, chicken, chopped celery, and red onion. Proof that the tastiest meals are often also the healthiest. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Vegetable Pasta Primavera recipe

Cozy Cravings

Creamy Garlic Spring Vegetable Pasta Primavera

Now this is what I call culinary artwork. This creamy garlic spring vegetable pasta primavera brings together silky garlic sauce, fresh seasonal produce, and tender sliced chicken in one gorgeous bowl. It looks like something you'd order at a nice restaurant, but you can pull it together on a Tuesday night. (via Cozy Cravings)

Easy Lemon Chicken

Salt & Lavender

Easy Lemon Chicken

This fan-favorite recipe is as easy to make as it is delicious. It's the dish for keeping you nice and full without the dreaded bloat, thanks to its wholesome, buttery flavors. I have it at least twice a week, because it's quick to prepare and worth every single bite. (via Salt & Lavender)

Spring Pea Risotto

Barley & Sage

Spring Pea Risotto

What could be more lovely and fresh for the season than this flavorful pea risotto recipe? With the bright blend of fresh herbs, shredded parm, and chicken thrown in for protein, you'll feel equal parts satiated and delighted with this restaurant-worthy dish. (via Barley & Sage)

Chicken Shawarma

Feel Good Foodie

Chicken Shawarma

Sometimes, you just want a meal that's extra carby and comforting. That's precisely where this chicken shawarma recipe comes in to save the day. It's full of rich, tasty flavors, and the addition of chicken thighs with authentic Middle Eastern marinade gives it a hearty and distinctive touch. (via Feel Good Foodie)

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chicken recipesdinner recipeshealthy mealshealthy recipeshealthy-recipesspring recipesfood
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