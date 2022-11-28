This Winter Playlist Has Nothing To Do With The Holidays
As much as we love Christmas music, sometimes we just want to listen to a playlist that feels on-theme for the winter, without listening to different versions of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" over and over. The B+C team put their favorite winter songs together to create a playlist that will get you in a cold-weather mood but that you can still play after New Year's Day.
To make the list, the songs had to match at least one of these criteria:
- Winter, snow/ice, or a winter month must be mentioned in the title or a lyric. Warming up by a fire is also acceptable.
- The song must be winter-themed.
- Sweaters, sweatshirts, or other winter clothing must be mentioned in the lyrics.
- The song must sound the way it feels to be wrapped in a blanket.
B+C's Favorite Winter Songs
Image via Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels
- “Coffee” by Sylvan Esso
- “Snow On The Beach” by Taylor Swift (feat. Lana Del Rey)
- “The Crane Wife 1” by The Decemberists
- “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)" by Arcade Fire
- “Horchata” by Vampire Weekend
- “Phantom Limb” by The Shins (edited)
- "Winter Lady" by Joni Mitchell
- "Wintering" by The 1975
- "Hot Soup" by 88rising and Simu Liu
- "Sweater Weather" by The Neighbourhood
- "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver
- "Northern Attitude" by Noah Kahan
- "White Winter Hymnal" by Fleet Foxes
- "Pale Blue Eyes" by The Velvet Underground
- "New Year’s Day” by Taylor Swift
- "Stay" by Gracie Abrams
- "this is how you fall in love" by Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker
- "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies
- "Phantom Limb" by The Shins
- "Kissin' In The Cold" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
- "Cold" by The Oh Hellos
- "Evermore" by Taylor Swift (feat. Bon Iver)
- "Alaska" by Maggie Rogers
- "Last Snowstorm Of The Year" by Hippo Campus
- "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan
- "Winter" by Daughter
- "Summer Meets Winter" by The Gray Havens
- "The Corner" by Dermot Kennedy
- "Northern Wind" by City and Colour
- "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers
- "Blood Bank" by Bon Iver
