Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’ Movie Just Took a Massive Step Forward: Casting Has Officially Begun

Yulin Kuang has confirmed that Beach Read is officially the next Emily Henry movie that's coming to our screens! The People We Meet on Vacation screenwriter is going to write and direct the Beach Read movie, and she recently gave a major update about the movie that has BookTok in a tizzy: the movie is currently looking for the actors to play January and Gus!

Fans have been spiraling about who could play January and Gus even before the Emily Henry movie was confirmed. Well there are two actors at the top of the rumor mill for the Beach Read movie — and I am crossing all my fingers and toes we see them in the beloved roles.

Here's everything we know about the Emily Henry Beach Read movie cast rumors, and Yulin Kuang's newest update.

The Latest Update On Emily Henry's 'Beach Read' Movie In a new interview with Swooon, Yulin Kuang revealed that the movie is currently casting. And, before you ask, she is definitely aware of all the fan casts: "They have been brought to my attention, yes.” We don't have word yet on who will be leading the movie, but hopefully our favorite rumored stars get a chance to go after the part.

The Beach Read movie cast rumors include some incredible stars. Jeff Spicer/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images When Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri started posting selfies together, fans immediately picked up on their chemistry — and started calling for the two actors to star in a rom-com together. "The Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri romcom is imminent," one X user tweeted. And when Emily Henry reposted one of their selfies on her story? Fans of the author's first romance novel immediately fancast the two actors as Gus and January. And with their personalities, and the way they complement each other, there's literally no one else I could see playing these roles at the moment. While Emily "can’t confirm or deny anything with casting for any movie," the author did admit that "they would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles — and I definitely have a favorite. But it’s fun, because different adaptations would either have one of them playing to type, or one of those adaptations would have them both playing to type, and one of them would have them both playing against type. It’s an interesting thing. I mean, they’re great, they could do anything.”

Are Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri in a rom-com together? Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri haven't officially joined a rom-com together, but after Paul told Awards Watch he wants to do a romance movie with Ayo in "the next five years," The Bear actress agreed she's game...on one condition. "If somebody writes us a good script," she says. "It has to be in an About Time vibe. Something that’s got, like, a heart, so he can still flex his drama muscles where it’s like, the covert rom-com. Like, still a rom-com, but we got to get something inventive."

Is Beach Read going to be a movie? Amazon Yes, the Beach Read movie is coming soon! Writer-director Yulin Kuang told Brit + Co exclusively that she "really cares" about giving fans of the book a good experience. "I truly believe that art belongs to the audience once it's out in the world," she says. "And so saying too much, it feels prescriptive, you know? So I hope they enjoy it. I hope that they know that a lot of care is going into the adaptations. I remember what it's like to be watching with anxious hearts about the announcements of all my favorite adaptations. And so that's the main thing. I hope they know that I really, really care."

Who do you want to see in the Beach Read cast? Drop your favorite fancasts on Facebook and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on BookTok, movies, and all things Emily Henry.

This post has been updated.