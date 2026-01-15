6 Things You Should Absolutely  Know Before Booking A Facial

There’s nothing quite as luxurious, or as instantly rewarding, as a professional facial. I had one just last month, and suddenly everyone from close friends to total strangers was commenting on my glowing, dewy skin. It’s the ultimate beauty boost before a big event or any moment when you know cameras will be everywhere. With a new year underway, why not invest in a treatment that truly shows? Before you book, though, be sure to follow these essential before-and-after tips to get the very most out of your facial experience.

6 things to know before (& after) getting your facial.

Don’t Wear Makeup Shiny Diamond It’s important to show up to your appointment with a clean face, and it’s also crucial to go makeup-free after your appointment. I know it’s tempting to put on a full face of cosmetics so you can snap selfies with your new dewy glow, but this is a no-no. Avoid applying your favorite mascara, foundation, and blush for 24 hours after your treatment to allow your skin time to breathe.

Don’t Exfoliate Anna Shvets This one is super important, so listen up! Instead of using your favorite exfoliating skin product, simply wash your face with water before and after your treatment. Since many facials already include exfoliation, you don’t want to overdo it and irritate your skin. After your facial, wait at least two days before exfoliating again.

Stay Hydrated Ron Lach You know how you’ve been meaning to drink more water? Now’s the time to get started! Stay hydrated before and after your appointment for the best results. You don’t want to drink too much before the facial, so you’ll have to interrupt your relaxed state to go to the bathroom; however, after the facial, guzzle as much H2O as you can to flush the toxins out of your skin. You’ll be looking like a celebrity if you follow this particular tip, since hydration is the key to beauty.

Try To Rest Mikhail Nilov This one is for all my cardio bunnies out there. You want to make sure you go into your appointment well-rested and relaxed so you don’t show up stressed. While you may be tempted to hit the treadmill as usual afterward, try to avoid too much exercise or any activity that causes excessive sweating. Instead, now’s your chance to get some rest in. You know you’ve secretly been wanting to veg out on the couch while watching Emily Henry's latest. Don’t let this opportunity go to waste!



Don’t Shave or Wax Shutterstock I once made the epic mistake of waxing my eyebrows before my facial appointment. I was so red afterward that I thought I was having an allergic reaction. Not exactly an experience I’d recommend, ladies! So if you’d prefer not to break out in a rash, make sure you avoid shaving and waxing before and after your treatment.



Avoid The Sun As Much As Possible Ana Arantes If you’re going for a facial in the fall or winter, you’re good. However, if you’re a regular customer at your local tanning salon, you’ll want to skip a few sessions. It’s best to avoid exposure to ultraviolet light for at least a week before your facial. Your skin will be more prone to irritation if it’s been overexposed to UV light. This rule goes for post-facial, too. It’s important to apply sunscreen, but make sure you don't use one that clogs your pores.

Looking for more wellness hot takes? Sign up for our newsletter!