The 15 Best Fall Snacks Of 2024, From Pumpkin Spice To Apple Crisp
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I seriously run on snacks. Late night snacks, vegan snacks, gluten-free snacks – you name it. If there's a snack involved, I'm there. And as both a snack connoisseur and fall enthusiast, I admit I am completely biased towards fall snacks!
Pumpkin spice season has already started, which means snack brands are constantly kicking off their tastiest seasonal flavors. But fall snacks go way beyond just pumpkin spice – there are plenty of apple, caramel, sweet potato, and cinnamon options to munch on! These fall snacks will help fuel every seasonal adventure you go on this year, from visiting the pumpkin patch to road-tripping to see some glorious fall foliage (and even the less exciting ventures, like work and school). Check out the best ones thus far!
Amazon
Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies
I mean, I don't think I even have to introduce the greatness of Milano cookies. These perfectly light wafers surround a couple creamy layers of chocolate and pumpkin-flavored frostings to really channel the fall feels. Bonus points if you dunk 'em in your hot coffee.
Amazon
SkinnyDipped Pumpkin Spice Almonds
I love every SkinnyDipped almond flavor, which is why I'm thrilled to be able to grab a bag of these pumpkin spice ones this year. They're all-natural, gluten-free, and have way less sugar than your traditional coated almond snacks do – all while still tasting sweet!
Ghetto Gastro
Ghetto Gastro Sweet Potato Toaster Pastries
These plant-based toaster pastries look entirely too enticing. This fall snack promises "a velvety bite and buttery crust fused with fragrant spice notes for a warm embrace—like dinner at grandma's place."
Amazon
Bobo's Oat Apple Pie Stuff'd Bites
I will never say 'no' to a bite of Bobo's. These oat-filled snacks are also stuffed with a sweet apple pie-flavored filling that tastes like the famed fall dessert without leaving you feeling weighed down at all.
Sweet Loren's
Sweet Loren's Pumpkin Spice Pre-Cut Cookie Dough
Sweet Loren's cookie dough is always made with clean ingredients only, plus it's manufactured to be free of the top 14 allergens: gluten, peanut, tree nut, soy, milk, egg, celery, mustard, sesame, sulfites, lupin, fish, mollusk, and crustacean. If you've got some food allergies, you can feel good about sinking your teeth into this easily bake-able fall snack.
Amazon
Blue Diamond Honey Roasted Snack Almonds
I could eat this whole bag I fear. These honey-roasted almonds from Blue Diamond are perfectly sweetened, plus I enjoy how the flavored coating provides a bit of variety in the texture. Though they're not pumpkin-y in any way, this flavor definitely feels right for fall. Almonds are an easy high-protein snack to take with you anywhere, from your desk to the car (this bag in particular makes that so easy since it's resealable).
Amazon
Doughlicious Cinnamon Churro Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites
Churro, cookie dough, and gelato all in one?! I must be dreaming. These sweet frozen treats from Doughlicious feature a ball of gelato wrapped in a layer of dense cookie dough, and this specific flavor channels the iconic fried treat, the churro, with plenty of cinnamon. Ice cream should be a dietary mainstay, no matter the season, so pick up a box (or two!) for your fall time indulgence.
Amazon
Snack Factory Pumpkin Spice White Creme Pretzel Crisps
Any fall snacks that blend sweet with savory are winners in my book. These pretzel crisps are coated in a dreamy layer of white chocolate and pumpkin spice.
Amazon
Oreo Seasonal Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies
We all know (and love) the iconic Halloween-themed Oreos, but the pumpkin spice variety deserves some love, too! They taste just like a PSL, and I think the golden Oreo cookies make them the perfect bite to dip into a cup of hot tea or coffee on chilly nights.
Amazon
Savory Spice Cinnamon-Spiced Mug Brownie
This wholesome mug brownie is certifiably shareable since it preps two servings in one vessel! Just add a few ingredients, pop it in the microwave, and voila – you've got a yummy treat packed with warm, fall-like spices like cinnamon.
Compartés
Compartés Caramel Apple Chocolate Bar
Apple and chocolate is an underrated flavor combo, IMO. But this bar isn't any ordinary bar – it's made with high-quality inclusions like brown sugar, brown butter, sea salt caramel (YUM!), and tart apple pieces to create a truly impressive bite. Be careful, though. You're gonna want to eat the whole thing.
Target
Favorite Day Caramel Macchiato Trail Mix
Tired of the PSL hype? Hop on this caramel macchiato-inspired trail mix to get a quick, tasty reprieve from all the pumpkin-y pomp! It features an unconventional mix of chocolate pretzel balls, coffee-glazed pecans, coffee-dusted white chocolate coffee beans, salted caramel praline almonds, peanuts, and caramel cashews, which feel all the more dessert-y than specifically snacky.
Amazon
Sensible Portions Apple Straws
These healthy, crunchy snack straws will transport you right to the apple orchard. They're made with apple puree and cinnamon to deliver one of the best flavor profiles of fall. Plus, they're gluten-free and Kosher!
Amazon
Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice Shake
Don't have a lot of time to chow down on a snack? Looking for an easy on-the-go option? Protein shakes are your BFF. Luckily, Premier Protein's Pumpkin Spice Shake is back on the market so you don't have to skip on the PSL goodness.
Amazon
KIND Thins Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars
These tiny granola bars are a godsend to keep in your backpack or purse when mid-day hunger strikes. These are pumpkin spice-flavored, obvi, to make fall feel – well – more fall-like!
