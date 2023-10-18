14 Spirited Target Snacks For Feeding All Your Fall Munchies This Year
Between all the fall festivities, you want something that'll really keep you going – and what's better to do that than getting your hands on some good ol' Target snacks? The pickings from our favorite department store are very abundant this year as we gear up for cozy season and, of course, Halloween. Each of these Target snacks boasts seasonal flavors such as pumpkin and apple to satisfy your sweet tooth, but we've also thrown in some savory bites into the mix. Here's what to keep an eye out for next time you're strolling the aisles!
Favorite Day Harvest Scarecrow Crunch Trail Mix
Peanuts, PB candies, milk *and* white chocolate-covered cereal bits, and marshmallows magically meld together for this Target snack that's definitely going to cure your cravings for sweets!
Favorite Day Halloween Orange and Black Triangle Tortilla Chips
These Halloween-colored chips, served with some homemade queso, will make for a ghoulishly good time!
Favorite Day Harvest Caramel Apple Bourbon Trail Mix
Pour out an Old Fashioned to pair this snack with – the flavors will complement the sweetness (and the bourbon) that go into the mix!
Favorite Day Harvest Candy Corn Crunch Trail Mix
Candy corn is divisive AF, but if you love it, you really love it. Nosh on this soft Halloween candy in trail mix form – this pack is also full of peanuts, raisins, and white chocolate pretzel balls.
Favorite Day Harvest Sugar Cookies Kit
Looking for a cozy fall date idea? Pick up this cookie making kit, press play on our evening-ready fall playlist, and get to decorating!
Favorite Day Pumpkin Bar Bites with Cream Cheese Frosting
These treats make for the ultimate Friday surprise for your coworkers – or even for just yourself! The pumpkin and cream cheese combo will also taste immaculate with a mug of coffee.
Favorite Day Halloween Orange Frosted Cookies
You either love these pillowy-soft cookies, or you're wrong. If you want to divide the dinner party, whip out this store-bought box and find out who your real friends are.
Favorite Day Harvest Brown Butter Flavor Pretzel Mix Caramel Popcorn
Cozy up beside this bag that's chockfull of sticky, buttery goodness, and sink into those fall feels while watching your favorite Halloween movie.
Favorite Day Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies
These Target snacks are giving Oreo a run for their money! Pumpkin-flavored crispy cookie halves house some seriously delicious crème filling in this pick.
Favorite Day Harvest Apple Pie Filled Cookies
When cookies meet pie, you get these super sweet Target snacks. Apple pie-flavored filling sits atop a shortbread cookie before everything is dipped in white chocolate. These scream decadence!
Favorite Day Harvest Munch Medley
This fall snack is like your regular ol' puppy chow, but it gets elevated further with mini pretzels and chocolate candies.
Good & Gather Organic Sweet Potato Corn Tortilla Chips
Indulge in the season-favorite produce pick: sweet potatoes! These tortilla chips carry that earthy-sweet veggie in each and every bite.
Favorite Day Halloween Green Kettle Corn with Sprinkles
This is one impressive last-minute Halloween snack that you won't even have to make – if you're in a time crunch, Target snacks have your back.
Favorite Day Harvest Maple Shortbread Cookies
These pre-baked cookies that are infused with maple flavoring would taste *bomb* alongside a London Fog drink.
