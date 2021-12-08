14 Ways You Can Make Your Holiday Zoom Party One To Remember
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so put away your planners and get ready for your coolest Zoom party yet. We know that working on a remote team makes it a bit harder to celebrate the holidays, but there are plenty of ways you can still celebrate virtually. Keep reading for 14 ideas that are sure to turn your meeting into a party.
Party Playlist
Gather everyone's favorite songs ahead of your Zoom and put them all into one giant playlist to play while you chat. The longer the playlist, the better! Bonus: Discovering everyone's taste in music — from pop to indie to rap — will give you something to chat about long after the party is over.
Image via Mollie Sivaram/Unsplash
Watch A Movie
There are lots of ways to sync up your screens these days, whether you're doing the Netflix group feature or sharing your Zoom screen. Stream a Disney classic, or just go straight for a binge sesh of The Office. Either (or both) sounds good to us.
Learn To Paint Together
Take a class together and learn something new as a group without leaving the comfort of your homes. Learn to paint succulents with this online watercolor class, or go for DIY chocolate or jewelry. This is a great way to have fun and relax at the same time.
Image via Brooke Cagle/Unsplash
Virtual Murder Mystery
Pick out a theme, send out the info, and prepare to solve a murder! On your mission to find the killer, make sure you work out your own backstory before figuring out others,' and bonus points for accents, costumes, and anything else that gets you into character.
Bake Cookies Via Zoom
Find a super simple cookie recipe, set your laptop up in the kitchen, and spend time baking as a team! Whether you're whipping up festive sugar cookies or the classic chocolate chip cookie, you'll get to use your hands, laugh with your coworkers, *and* get cookies as a result. There are no negatives here.
Image via Art of Ceramics/Skillshare
The Art Of Ceramics Online Pottery Class
If you're feeling extra crafty, get your hands dirty with an online pottery class. Follow along with this NYC potter and learn to make a mug in 35 minutes! You'll learn about how to select the right clay, how to throw it on the wheel, and what glazing the final piece looks like.
Do Some Trivia Or Bingo
Find different kinds of trivia — sports, pop culture, history — to test your knowledge on all things random, or prepare a bingo card ahead of your Zoom party to fill in every time that one coworker uses their catchphrase or someone refills their coffee. Office jokes encouraged.
Image via LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash
Story Time
Swap your usual work updates and debriefs for funny stories, holiday memories, or even a game of Mad Libs. You'll enjoy hearing from each other's experiences and it'll be good to have a break from the usual on-task productivity!
Virtual Escape Room
Take team building to a new level with this all-or-nothing escape room game. Use context clues, riddles, and more to figure out how to escape the witch who's placed a curse on this virtual enchanted forest. Don't worry about anyone crashing your quest: this game's private.
Image via Євгенія Височина/Unsplash
Secret Santa
Pick names for a virtual Secret Santa, and thanks to online shopping, deliver the present straight to each other's houses. Even though that does make it difficult to block out the sender's name, you can always ask family and friends to keep an eye out for packages.
Change Up Your Zoom Background
This is a super easy but effective way to put everyone in a good mood! Festive Zoom backgrounds will add character to the call, and you can pick from colorful doodles to a skyline that will make you feel like you're in your dream travel destination.
Image via Jason Goodman/Unsplash
5 Things In 15 Seconds
This improv game is chaotic and oh-so-fun. All you have to do is pick a topic ("TV shows") and a player, then that person has 15 seconds to name five items in that topic ("Emily In Paris," "Friends," "The Queen's Gambit," "Normal People," "The Vampire Diaries"). If you can't name five, the next player goes... without repeating anything that's already been said.
Wacky Pajama Party
The idea of wearing a nice top with sweatpants on Zoom became quite the talking point at the beginning of quarantine, and you can use it to your advantage! Tell everyone to come in their wackiest pajama bottoms and have a big reveal at the end of the day to see what everyone's wearing.
A Porch Drop-Off
If you live in the same town with some of your coworkers, consider baking a family dessert and dropping the goodies off on each other's porches! You'll be able to try some new recipes and have some homemade treats to snack on during the Zoom call.
