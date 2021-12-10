15 Unexpected Holiday Outfit Ideas That Will Make Your Closet Look Like New
After the entire holiday party season was all but cancelled last year, we are more ready than ever to rock our best holiday outfits to the office, dinner parties, and family get-togethers. But as much as we love basic outfit formulas, we want to get creative! That's why we rounded up 15 ideas that will make you stand out from the crowd. Break out the velvet, find all the sequins you can, and dust off your heels because it's time to party!
Wear Unexpected Colors
Pastels
When it's cold outside, there are only so many ways to shake up your look without shedding layers — you need to stay warm! One way to keep things interesting is to look for colors that will make you stand out. Pastels are about to become your best friend because they're not just for spring. Rock a baby blue sweater or a pink coat.
Warm Neutrals
Your holiday parties are going to be full of go-to outfit colors like red, green, gold. If you want to keep things dark instead of going with a pastel or white, brown is a great option because it's warm and muted but still looks fresh. A two-toned outfit is even better!
Muted Tones
If you're a traditionalist and want to stick with red or green this season, try to find tones that are out of the ordinary, like a sweater + dress combo with a little bit of gray added in. It still looks festive, but because it isn't Christmas-card vivid, you can wear it the rest of the year.
Pair Different Textures In The Same Holiday Outfit
Fur + Sequins
Fur and sequins are both winter staples, so why not combine them?! This DIY disco ball kimono is the perfect addition to that Christmas dress you just bought or the jumpsuit you can't wait to rock at New Year's. Since it's a DIY, you can customize the colors to make sure it matches your style just right.
Leather + Sequins
One of our favorite things to do is stick to a strict color palette and then go crazy with textures. Exhibit A: fur, leather, and a sequin tank? *Chef's kiss*. Keep the colors simple, and just make sure your accessories match the rest of the outfit.
Dimensional Textures
Go-to Christmas colors like red and white will make you do a double take when they're made from materials like lace, mohair, and jacquard. Even though there are only two pieces in this look, the dimension in the fabrics, the silhouette, and the detailing on the skirt make it unique.
Mix Streetwear And Formal Pieces
Joggers + Heels
Sometimes you just need something extra comfy. Add some heels and a blazer to your softest sweatpants and boom! An instantly stylish 'fit. Pick sweats in a festive color to make your outfit holiday-appropriate.
Dress + Sneakers
Ever since we saw Emma Roberts rock that sequin dress and Adidas sneakers in Nerve, we haven't been able to stop thinking about it. Holiday parties are a great time to make this trend your own — pick red Chucks to go with a green dress, or rock a monochromatic look.
Tee + Skirt
To tone down a satin skirt, tuck a tee (or sweatshirt, depending on how cold it is) into the band. You'll get a casual edge that doesn't overpower the nicer pieces, especially when it's under a faux fur coat. Slide on some boots and a nice bag and you're ready to hit the town.
Find Holiday Outfits For Warmer Temps
Warm Cuts in Holiday Tones
If you live somewhere that's a bit warmer in the winter, don't feel like you have to wear sweaters or coats for every holiday party. Pick some of your favorite warm-weather pieces in holiday colors, like a white sleeveless top and green pants or a red sequin top and shorts.
Button Down + Claw Clip
An oversized button down, cutoffs, and a claw clip is one of our favorite things to wear when it's warm outside, and it's also an easy outfit to transfer to winter. Add a red lip, gold accessories, and strappy sandals, and you have a holiday party outfit that's chic-meets-casual. Add mom jeans and a teddy coat for cooler nights.
Festive Motifs
Classic winter pieces like a sweater and a satin skirt are must-haves for holiday party season, but change things up with summery motifs and colors for a look that transcends the four seasons. Bonus points if your outfit matches your cocktail!
Step Up Your Accessories
Strappy Heels + Statement Socks
Warm up your tried-and-true strappy heels with some statement socks. Go for a sheer and decorated pair if you're wearing more delicate shoes, or go all-out with chunky platforms and thick, festive knit socks.
Gems and Appliques
Shoes and jewelry aren't the only accessories that will add personality to your look. In lieu of earrings and eyeshadow, use gems to add color and shine to your lids. Don't forget the cosmetic adhesive!
Holographic Accessories
These DIY holographic boots are the perfect way to score a new pair of shoes *and* make use of a pair that you never wear anymore. They'll add shine and dimension to your outfit, with very little effort! All you need is spray paint, Mod Podge, and cellophane for some one-of-a-kind footwear.
Image via Natasha Kasim/Unsplash
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!