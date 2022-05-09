12 Monochromatic Outfits That Won't Make You Look Like A Crayon
Don't be discouraged if (like me) the majority of your clothes are the same color — that just makes monochromatic outfits an easy option! This chic fashion formula is an easy way to turn heads without relying on a bunch of different colors. You can play with different silhouettes, materials, and tones to create a look that is unlike anything else in your closet. Keep reading for more inspo!
Pick fabrics that have a unique finish — like this dress with silver detailing — to add another visual layer to your outfit without having to add another physical layer of clothing. The contrast between the delicate dress and the edgy jacket is just the cherry on top.
When you go with a monochromatic outfit, choose different silhouettes and lengths. It's an easy, full-proof way to create visual interest.
Go with makeup that matches your clothes for a monochromatic outfit that is literally head-to-toe. Plus, because eyeshadow looks usually require different shades for your crease and lid, this is also a great way to tie in accessories of different tones.
Okay, we'll admit that sometimes we want more than *just* one color in an outfit, so if you're looking to add a pop to your monotone 'fit, accessories are a great way to do that. Pick shades on the opposite side of the color wheel for maximum impact with minimal effort.
If you're working with multiple, separate pieces, make sure they match one another as much as possible. That way, even if they're different textures, they'll still look cohesive.
Tie your hair accessories, shoes, and jewelry into your color palette for a look that's monochromatic down to the details. Pieces with extra volume add some extra fun!
Mix things up by using different tones throughout your outfit, like a cool ultraviolet bag with a warm magenta blazer. The colors will contrast each other while still sticking to the monochromatic formula.
If you're not that into punchy colors, go for a moody color like maroon or even black. Airy fabrics and summery pieces like a tank still make them summer-appropriate.
Instead of sticking to one aesthetic, mix it up with different pieces from your closet. A pair of plaid trousers and bejeweled hoops make a boho peasant blouse office chic.
If there's one thing that has shifted over the last two years, it's how acceptable loungewear has become. This ultra laidback look gets a sophisticated upgrade when you keep everything monochrome.
Want to go monochrome with your bestie? Swap a single accessory to tie your outfits together and create symmetry between the two of you. Plus what's a better spring color palette than pink and green?!
If you've never gone for a monochromatic outfit before, start with pieces that you already have in your closet. Light wash blue jeans and white tees are a wardrobe staple, and adding lighter gray pieces rounds them out for a neutral look.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news.