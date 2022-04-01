15 Trendy Jewelry Ideas Under $100 We're Loving for Spring
From chunky shoes to '70s-inspired nails, the trends in 2022 are all about volume. But that's not all that's on our radar when it comes to trendy jewelry ideas. Pearlcore is also having a huge moment, and dainy pieces like super-small studs and rings haven't left the stage either. In short, the trends these days are much more diverse than in years past. And that's a beautiful thing! Whether you're inspired by elegant pearls, funky florals, beachy bracelets, or something like a cocktail of all three, this list of trendy jewelry ideas under $100 is bound to have something you fall in love with for the springtime.
Catbird Daisy Chain Necklace ($25)
Both dainty and somehow eye-catching, this necklace harkens back to the Y2K era, like so many of today's trends do. Yet it also feels totally elevated... which is just how trends from yesteryear *should* feel in 2022.
Goddess Raffia and Pearl Flower Earrings ($48)
Like we said, pearls — in the form of the pearlcore trend — have made a huge comeback. These delightful earrings combine the elegance of pearls with a beachy woven texture, making for a truly unique and versatile pair of dangles.
Altar'd State 70'S Retro Floral Earrings ($25)
These '70s-inspired, statement-making earrings are about as far out as it gets, but they'll look perfectly at home alongside other major trends of today, including flares, chunky platforms, and shag hairstyles.
Girls Crew Cherry On Top Studs ($40)
To switch course to a different decade in history, these adorable little studs are straight-up '90s. Right down to the tiny cherry pattern, we haven't been this excited about a pair of earrings since middle school.
Sunshine Tienda Flower Hoop Earrings ($38)
Soak up the sunshine in these bright, sunny, floral hoops. When rocking statement earrings, we personally love going necklace-free. Throw your hair in a cute ponytail to show them off, or style your locks with a voluminous '70s silhouette.
Catbird Little Disco Ring ($64)
Don't worry, dainty jewelry lovers... tiny rings are still a thing, and this minimalist piece is about as pretty as they come.
Madewell White Jade Necklace Set ($48)
We're loving that necklaces come in sets now. Instead of worrying about what to layer, everything is all perfectly paired. The gorgeous jade in this piece stands out against the yellow-gold metal.
BP. Set of 5 Heart Rings ($8, was 10)
It's hard to believe this set of chunky, youthful, on-trend rings is only EIGHT dollars! Mix and match them for a full styled look, or rock one at a time — your choice.
Ana Luisa Suzanne Medium Pavé Huggie Hoops ($95)
Coming in at just under $100, these hoops are both affordable and totally classic. They're a pair you'll be able to rock time and time again.
Madewell Retro Daisy Enamel Bangle Bracelet ($28, was $32)
This cute little dangle is the perfect complement to all your springy pastel looks. Stack it with gold bracelets to create a more maximalist, eclectic look.
Anthropologie Round Stone Cocktail Ring ($44)
Chunky rings like this classic cocktail ring are what it's all about this spring and summer season. Tiny touches like these are the perfect way to effortlessly elevate your outfits and make them more cohesive.
Maple & J Twisted Bold Gold Bracelet ($85)
Another affordable classic, this gold bangle has just the right amount of visual interest thanks to its simple twisted design. If would look *fantastic* in that previously mentioned stack of gold bracelets!
Tristen Ikaika Saint Croissant Ring ($50)
Take classic gold jewelry to the next level with a stylish ring like this one on your middle or pointer finger. Bonus points for a perfect spring mani to go with it.
Mejuri Tiny Pearl Necklace ($85)
Want to try out the pearlcore trend but can't quite say goodbye to your dainty jewelry aesthetic? This tiny string of pearls has spring 2022 written all over it.
Sweet Escape Puka Shell Stretch Bracelet ($38)
It's not quite summer yet, but we predict beachy aesthetics will be just as on-trend in 2022 as they were last year. Get a head start with this super-cute shell bracelet that also has a touch of pearl.
