The 60+ Best Love Songs For The Romantic At Heart
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
February is the month of love. Valentine's Day is coming up, after all! If you're looking for something to put you in the lovey-dovey mood, look no further than these best love songs. We've curated a playlist packed with tunes of adoration and melodies that'll swoon you in the sweetest way!
Our best love songs playlist has over 60 songs and is nearly 4 hours long, so you're bound to find a group of tracks that you'll have on repeat. There are some old classic love songs, but also some contemporary and indie ones, too. Either way, these are the best love songs for getting that warm + fuzzy feeling! Pour out a glass of wine (or some V-Day cocktails!), and sink into the soothing sounds. ❤️
Listen to our best love songs playlist here.
"Lovin' You" – Minnie Ripperton
🎶 Lovin' you is more than just a dream come true, and everything that I do is out of lovin' you... 🎶
This sweet serenade carries a tender passion for love, plus Minnie Ripperton's vocal ability is just breathtaking in between every line.
"In My Life" – The Beatles
🎶 In my life, I love you more... 🎶
We can't help but sing along to "In My Life." This Beatles track carries the point that though everything in life has an impact, nothing has a greater impact than love.
"Lucky" – Jason Mraz + Colbie Calliat
🎶 Lucky I'm in love with my best friend... 🎶
This 2000's track might be a little cliche to play, but it's one of our favorite love songs. The duet between Mraz and Calliat is astoundingly sweet and always lifts our mood.
"Butterflies" – Kacey Musgraves
🎶 Now I remember what it feels like to fly, you give me butterflies... 🎶
This Kacey Musgraves song celebrates the magic of finding a new, healthy love after a traumatic relationship experience. Listen to the lyrics – they attest to how truly transformative love is!
"My Love Mine All Mine" – Mitski
🎶 Nothing in the world belongs to me but my love mine, all mine, all mine... 🎶
This tender tribute to love is one of the best love songs to play during a cozy evening. It retains a slower tempo for a romantic, yet vulnerable vibe.
"Lover, You Should've Come Over" – Jeff Buckley
🎶 All my blood for the sweetness of her laughter... she is the tear that hangs inside my soul forever... 🎶
This musical number is yearning at its finest! Whether or not you're longing for a lover, the soulful instrumentals paired with Jeff Buckley's vocal talents are very moving.
"Kingston" – Faye Webster
🎶 The day that I met you, I started dreaming... 🎶
"Kingston" by Faye Webster is a super dreamy and jazzy song. She opens up about being so in love with someone that it scares her, which is relatable if you've connected with your soulmate.
"Real Love Baby" – Father John Misty
🎶 Our hearts are free... so tell me what's wrong with the feeling, I'm a flower, you're my bee... 🎶
Bring on the carefree vibes with this lively track from Father John Misty that celebrates real love.
"Love Story (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift
🎶Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone, I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run, you'll be the prince, and I'll be the princess... it's a love story, baby, just say yes... 🎶
Well, of course we had to include some Taylor! Taylor Swift's "Love Story" is a timeless tune that's one of the best love songs to touch multiple generations.
"True Love" – Hovvdy
🎶 Show off your new dress, spin around for me... like a blue sky, I get up so high, you sure shine in that color, in that shade of pink 🎶
This whimsical tune from Hovvdy will make you feel like you're the main character in a rom-com!
Listen To The Best Love Songs On Spotify
Follow us on Spotify for more awesome music recommendations! Our curated collections of music will keep you company through all of life's adventures.
