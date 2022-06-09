13 Fun + Packable Beach Foods Perfect For Your Next Vacation
When vacation time comes around, we *need* amazing beach food. What can we say, we get hungry out there! Some of our favorite summer foods like chocolate or popsicles aren't necessarily great options when you're hanging out in the hot sun all day, so we rounded up some packable snacks that you can throw in your cooler or beach bag without worry.
The Best Beach Food Ideas
Solar-Dried Bananas ($7)
Fruit is always a good idea on hot days, and dried bananas are one of our favorites. These babies are Fair Trade Certified and don't have any extra sugar.
Ribon Sour Lemon Candy ($3)
This summer, anything and everything lemon-flavored is on our radar, and these candies should definitely be on yours. The soft lemon candies are filled with an ultra sour lemon paste that will add something sweet and sour to your beach day.
Gratisfied Oat Bars ($10 for 4)
Not only are these oat bars free from all common allergens like gluten, dairy, and nuts, but they're made with avocado oil that's good for your heart. Throw one of these in your beach bag or purse, and both your stomach and your taste buds will be satisfied!
Zero Sugar Chipotle Lime Jerky ($8)
Jerky is a tasty option that all meat-lovers will enjoy. Mix things up by grabbing a bag that has a sour, spicy flavor.
Craftmix Variety Pack ($15 for 12)
These low-cal, sugar-free cocktail mixes are great for everyone. All you need is still or sparkling water and vodka (which can also be left out if you're going for a mocktail). Add some ice from your cooler and enjoy!
Classic Hummus Singles ($4 for 6)
These tiny hummus packages are the perfect size to fit in your bag or even your pocket. Pretzels are another beach-safe option since they won't be affected by heat the same way that vegetables might. Peel, dip, and enjoy.
Malibu Mylk Coffee ($9 for 2)
We love iced coffee on a beach day, but it's not always fun to deal with a drink that could spill everywhere. With these cans, you don't have to worry about any spill until you get to the beach. In addition to being super easy to transport, they have 7g of fiber and no added sugar.
Delicious Beach Food To Make Your Vacay Better
Off the Eaten Path Veggie Crisps ($13)
Want something a little healthier than potato chips? We feel you, girl. These crisps are made with real veggies, and they're both non-GMO and gluten-free. With rice, peas, and black beans, this beach snack won't disappoint.
Tamalitoz Peach Slapped ($4)
Instead of bringing a whole peach to the beach, opt for these peach candies that also feature chili, lime, and sea salt flavors.
Opopop POP CUPS DISCOVERY KIT ($30, was $35)
While these cups do require a microwave (aka, you can't pop them when you're actually at the beach), they're small enough to fit into any bag and are already bursting with flavor. Stick them in the microwave while you change into your bathing suit, then throw them in a Ziplock bag for some flavorful munching.
CORE Organic Refrigerated Plant-Based Protein Bars ($15 for 5)
Snack bars aren't going to do you much good if they don't fill you up. These protein bars are good for your gut, and are made with plant-based ingredients that will taste good to vegetarians and carnivores alike. Our favorite is the Dark Chocolate Cherry.
Bev Glam ($59 for 8)
This sparkling rosé has passion fruit, red berries, and white peaches for a fruity addition to your summer getaway. The glittery can is just the cherry on top.
Mini Babybel Original Semisoft Cheese, 0.75oz 12 count ($7 for 12)
These mini cheeses taste great on their own, or you can pack some salami and crackers for a mini charcuterie on-the-go.
