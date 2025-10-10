If their love language is cheffing up extravagant meals for the whole friend group or simply sharing bites from their plate, you’ve got an official foodie on your hands. Luckily, finding the perfect gift for someone who lives and breathes food doesn't have to be complicated. No matter their skill level, they’ll appreciate anything that has to do with good grub. From edible treats and kitchen goods to food-adjacent gifts for their home and beyond, we’ve hand-picked only the best foodie gift ideas that’ll impress any devoted cook.

Food Gifts Fishwife Churn x Fishwife Anchovy & Lemon Butter Any lover of heavy salt and citrus will adore this infused butter. It's perfect for adding to pasta dishes or spreading on some crunchy toast.

Graza Graza The Starter Kit Graza's Starter Kit is packed with premium extra virgin olive oil – something a seasoned chef always needs stocked in their kitchen.

OKO OKO Variety Pack This trio of spreads primes the tastiest bites around since each one can be used as a spread, dip, or soup topping. The set comes with three delicious flavors like Beet Ginger, Carrot Turmeric, and Cauliflower Lemon.

UMYUM UMYUM Monroe Plant-Based Cheese This plant-based cheese is so much like the real thing, even non-vegans won't mind it. Wrapped in a satisfying salty rind, the creamy cheese resembles camembert and can easily be melted for a homemade dip or used as a nice, light sandwich spread.

Compartés Compartés Vegan Dark Chocolate Assortment Gift Box It wouldn't be a complete foodie gift guide without something sweet! This indulgent box chockfull of dark chocolates features a variety of fruits for a holiday treat that at least feels somewhat healthy for snack time.

Kitchen Goodies Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer This stand mixer is a total powerhouse when it comes to whipping up everything from baked goods to mashed potatoes. Any foodie that doesn't already have this mixer in their kitchen setup will simply freak out at this gift and adore you practically forever for it.

Fellow Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle If they're the kind of foodie that just doesn't play about their coffee, this electric kettle is totally going to change the game for them. Equipped with precise temperature regulation, timers, and various settings for different kinds of brews, their next cup is about to feel way fancier. Not to mention the kettle itself looks like a work of art!

Naomi Naomi After-Cooking Hand Scrub Duo Naomi's after-cooking hand scrub is a true delight to use in the kitchen. Each scent is loaded with gentle exfoliating beads that help get out all the grime and grease your foodie's hands meet in the cooking process, plus the scent actually lasts even after the soap is washed off. Both bottles smell like sheer heaven, but if we had to keep just one, it'd be Bergamot & Pepper.

West Elm Krista Marie Young Checkered Oven Mitt You can never go wrong with gifting cute cooking paraphernalia to your resident foodie. Start with something small like a cute oven mitt (these checkered ones are everything to us) or a durable apron!

Great Jones Great Jones Stir Crazy Ceramic Bowl Set Got a baker on your gift list? These decorative ceramic bowls are just as cute as they are functional. The set comes with three convenient sizes to suit whatever project they're working on, plus they're all dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, and microwave-safe!

Food-Adjacent Gifts Soft Services Soft Services Affogato L'Orange Buffing Bar Now, onto the foodie gifts that aren't exactly edible items or cooking tools! This gentle buffing bar comes with the hypnotic aromas of espresso, vanilla-coconut cream, and Italian citrus to totally invigorate their shower routine (or just kickstart their coffee cravings).

Snif Snif Crumb Couture Candle This luxe candle smells like freshly-baked croissants, so even if they're not whipping some up themselves, they can still fill their space with the to-die-for scent and dream about their favorite bakery.

Amazon New York Times Cooking Page-A-Day 2026 Calendar This 2026 cooking calendar will present them with a challenge to chef up every single day. Over time, they'll accumulate so many meal ideas and feel inspired all year long.

Amazon Cute Chef Kitchen Towel Crushing on a cutie chef? This is an adorable, affordable, and perfectly flirty gift to give them this year.

Imaginary Authors Imaginary Authors A Whiff Of Waffle Cone Fragrance This perfume channels the iconic scents of an ice cream parlor with notes of vanilla, salted caramel, cinnamon, and so much more. We're so sweet on this gift idea for any foodie that can't resist a sweet treat!

