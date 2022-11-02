Fire Pit Decor Ideas For A Cozy Night In
As temperatures get lower, we’re constantly looking for ways to stay cozy for the season. Maybe it’s drinking our favorite tea out of a cute mug or online shopping for all things snuggly in order to bundle up. But staying in can get old real fast, especially if it’s affecting our mental health. That’s where fire pit setups come in: They provide the perfect space to stay warm and get some fresh air amid the chilliness. Take things further and craft delicious meals using your fire pit!
We rounded up some fire pit decor essentials to inspire the coziest gatherings with your family or friends this season. From fire pits to side tables to pillows, get ready to start daydreaming about your new outdoor digs. Meanwhile, you’ll find us by the fire reading our fave book!
Fire Pits That Heat Things Up
First, get set up with an amazing fire pit.
Crate & Barrel Plateau Square Fire Pit ($3,359)
Sleek and simple, this fire pit will elevate even the coldest nights.
Skye Square Star and Moon Fire Pit ($300)
Stay warm under the stars with this space-y fire pit design.
AllModern Howland Round Fire Pit ($122)
Perfect for the DIY minimalist, this cast iron fire pit is also budget-conscious.
Ettinger Fire Pit ($560)
Bring your fire to life in just a few steps with this button push-ignition fire pit.
Cozy Lounge Chairs
Next, you'll need some comfortable chairs to lounge on by the fire.
Christopher Knight Home Acacia Club Chairs ($100)
This set of chairs could be your first step to backyard relaxation. This design is super-durable and has a sleek look fit for any home style.
Stinson Mid-Century 4-Piece Furniture Set ($1,000)
This mid-century-inspired yard furniture set curates a fun-filled lounge space, suitable for guests to instantly relax.
JOYSIDE Wicker Egg Lounge Chair ($473)
Decorate with a uniquely shaped egg chair that is super inviting.
West Elm Slope Lounge Chair ($449)
Master coziness with your outdoor fire pit by adding durable chairs like this one. This design is low-seated, making chilling by the fire super comfortable.
Side Tables For Everyone
Make a space to put all you need for your fire pit -- drinks, snacks, and the like.
Duressi Metal Mid-Century Accent Table ($100)
We could never pass up a pop of color, so this side table made in a range of tones is the perfect spot for your fire pit essentials.
Outdoor Drink Stand ($38)
This drink stand is an extremely clever way to store drinks and snacks by the fire.
UO Pedestal Table ($200)
This textured side table channels the columns of ancient Greek architecture, adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor area.
AllModern Roberta Steel Table ($178)
The ultimate accent piece, this table will serve all of your fireside needs with the utmost style.
Outdoor Lighting For Warm Vibes
The firelight is vivid, but if you need more light around your fire pit space, look no further.
Crate & Barrel Calas White Ceramic Lantern ($20)
Pop some candles inside this lantern to produce a fun light pattern.
Hearth & Hand Rustic Hexagon Lantern ($70)
The minimal design and practical handle on this lantern make it so easy to rearrange and redecorate whenever you please.
Ikea SVARTRA String Lights ($35)
You can never go wrong with a good string of lights. Thread these bulbs around an outdoor pillar or hang them overhead for a warm glow.
Ceramic Sphere Lantern ($88+)
This spherical lantern is an exciting and distinctive take on outdoor lighting options.
Plush Pillows
Stay comfortable around the fire with these weather-resistant pillows.
Brayden Studio Zinnia Outdoor Square Pillows ($63)
Bring the rainbow to your fire pit with this spotted pair of pillows.
Woven Circles Accent Pillow ($35)
This abstract-patterned cushion has a removable insert, perfect for washing.
Opalhouse with Jungalow Oblong Woven Pillow ($30)
Again, a pop of color is simply irresistible for hanging out by the fire.
H&M Cotton Cushion ($14)
Your DIY fire pit will have some fun flair after decorating with this 100% cotton pillow.
Featured photo by Jeremy Bishop / PEXELS