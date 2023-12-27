These Free People Winter Picks Will Keep You Warm All Season
Baby, it's cold outside, and if you're not properly suited up for the snowy, below-freezing days to come, I promise you you're gonna feel it – and not in a good way! That's why having the right winter wear on top of the basics (think scarves, gloves, winter boots, etc.) is crucial for a cozy, comfy season. Let these B+C-curated styles from Free People guide you in the right direction – from sweaters and coats to long skirts and accessories, each one of these 42 picks will not swarm you in warmth, but unparalleled style, too. Shop on!
Free People Sweaters
We The Free Cuddle V Neck Sweater
I love a chunky-knit sweater. This v-neck version has the right amount of heft and heaviness to keep you wrapped up!
Lila Cardi
This soft cardigan boasts a cropped hem for a boost of trendiness.
Cashmere Reversible Wrap Sweater
This wrap-around sweater comes in a variety of colors, but the lilac look is one I just can't get over. It's a top that could work well for winter outings, too.
Teddy Sweater Tunic
Tunic sweaters make lounging around all day so much more chic. Lazy girls, rise!
Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
Wear this longline sweater with a mini skirt and knee-high boots for a fun n' flirty going-out 'fit.
Chamomile Cardi
This oversized cardi fits you loosely, allowing for additional layers that'll keep your body heat close, even when you're out in the cold.
Perfect Moment Diamond Sweater
This monochromatic sweater design is giving elegance, and once you pair it with a black mini skirt and tights, you'll feel it.
We The Free The Feels Cable Sweater
This heavyweight cable-knit sweater is gonna become your next winter fashion hyper-fixation because it's just so cozy-soft!
Champagne Sweater
This sweater features a loose-fitting turtleneck to snuggle up against whether you're out and about or chillin' on the couch.
Frankie Cable Sweater
The wash on this sweater's fabric makes the stitching details pop out even further, drawingall the eyes to your cold weather look.
Free People Jackets
Patricia Packable Poncho Puffer
This puffer jacket can be folded down and packed tightly into a nice package, which is super convenient for holiday travel and road trips.
Cozy Cloud Puffer Jacket
You'll def stand out from the crowd when you toss on this cherry red puffer. The massive hood does a superb job at trapping heat in to keep you comfy.
We The Free Joanna Maxi Puffer Jacket
The quilted stitching on the outer of this jacket provides something especially different from the rest. The large pockets and collar
Dreamers Puffa Vest
Vests are easy pieces for wintertime layering! This puffer version keeps things simple so you can shine.
Dilger Jacket
This longline jacket is super prim and proper for those more formal outings.
We The Free Kaja Vegan Bonded Peacoat
The fleece lining on this jacket is everything.
Free People Pants
We The Free Jayde Cord Flare Jeans
Tap into 1970s fashion for your winter wardrobe by donning high waists and wide legs like these pants have.
Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans
For a comfier pant, baggy jeans will always take the cake. These Levi's are available in a number of different washes!
We The Free Level Up Slit Slim Flare Jeans
The slit in these denim jeans provides a cute little window for you to show off your favorite boots!
We The Free Tinsley Studded Baggy Jeans
Be bejeweled for every winter occasion in this dazzling pair.
We The Free Daliah Stacked Straight-Leg Jeans
These jeans remind us of riding pants in the best way possible.
We The Free In My Feelings Cropped Slim Flare Jeans
The stretchy waistband on these jeans make them not feel like jeans, which is always a good thing.
Free People Skirts
City Slicker Vegan Maxi Skirt
Deep reds like this one are totally in style, so rockin' a maxi with it will make you so chic.
Levi's Iconic Belted Long Skirt
This denim number will work well for winter and summer – it all depends how you style it!
Layla Vegan Mini Skirt
For going out with the gals, this vegan leather piece adds a rebellious and mysterious flair.
We The Free Sterling Cord Mini Skirt
We love us some corduroy. The textures on this skirt will wear perfectly with some colorful tights and boots!
In Full Swing Midi Skirt
White skirts are a simple staple that you can style in tons of different ways, no matter the season. The tiered structure on this one is to die for!
Golden Hour Midi Skirt
The knit material on this skirt will keep those legs nice and warm, especially if you layer it over some leggings.
Free People Loungewear
Sprint To The Finish Hoodie
Loungewear is what winter is all about. Cozy up in this thick hoodie that comes in so many colors!
Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket
Fleece flawlessly keeps you warm no matter what, and this jacket can easily be layered or worn alone for comfort.
Sprint To The Finish Pants
Lazy days require sweatpants, and Free people has a ton to shop.
Training Day Jumpsuit
This one-and-done piece is your BFF for errand days!
Never Better Leggings
If you're gonna wear leggings, go for a vibrant color like this aquamarine!
Throw And Go Onesie
This jumpsuit is nice and flowy, providing a lot oof room for layering winter basics under.
On Your Mark Set
Matching sets were made for winter hibernating! This one is super simple so you can wear it year-round.
Low Key Set
The pockets on this set bring forth utility styles and infuse the 'fit with an unexpected detail!
Free People Accessories
Highlands Hiker Sock Pack
Gotta keep those toesies toasty! We're loving this warm color palette.
The Cabin Bundle
This all-in-one bundle ensures your utmost comfort this season with socks, a beanie, and a candle.
Harbor Marled Ribbed Beanie
Beanies are a must for going out in the cold. Might as well make it as stylish as possible!
Beloved Waffle Knit Ankle Socks
These socks have a fun, frilly flair that will help you step your boot game up for sure.
No Sweat Hoodie Balaclava
This balaclava traps your head's heat and even cinches up to cover your face against the cold air.
Bulky Knit Over-The-Knee Socks
Take your socks a step further by snagging some knee socks. They'll cover more surface area to snuggle you up!
Sign up for the B+C weekend scroll to shop more of our favorite styles!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Images via Free People.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.