All I Want To Do Is Frolic In A Flower Field –These Are The Free People Dresses I'd Do It In
In the midst of the bitter Colorado cold, all I've been dreaming about is the warmth of springtime. As it continues to snow, I'm beginning to think Punxsutawney Phil was lying to us all... but a girl can dream, right?
Spring trends come and go, but warm weather dresses are forever. Free People dresses in particular are the *perfect* wear for sunny spring because they're often flowy, floral, and downright fun. These 16 Free People dresses are made for Sunday morning farmer's markets, basking in the sun on a picnic, and of course, frolicking blissfully through a flower field.
Let these styles guide you to the most whimsical spring wardrobe!
Taking Sides Maxi
This dreamy maxi dress instantly guarantees that you'll get the princess treatment. The ruching details, the open back, the adjustable straps, and the tiered skirt make up one easy, breezy dress that you can throw on in a jiffy when it starts to warm up! Plus, you can shop it in 11 other colors if this bright green isn't your thing.
I personally love maxi dresses because it means pants are entirely out of the picture (amen!), and you don't have to worry about them accidentally hiking up like mini dresses often do.
Cypress Lace Maxi
This style is more modest, but still perfectly flirty for spring. The casual cap sleeves feel more feminine, and the midsection hugs your bod in all the right (flattering) places! If you're caught up on the material, this Free People dress boasts nothing but a super-soft fabrication – the outer layer is lacy, but it's met with a silky smooth slip underneath to keep you comfy.
This style would look extremely cute with some tall cowgirl boots and an oversized denim jacket!
Tate Mini
The best part about this Free People mini dress is that you can be a beach girl or a city girl in it! It's fairly breathable, making it a great pick for layering over a swimsuit after a day full of sunning. On the other hand, the t-shirt-inspired silhouette makes this style easy to pair with other garments for a complete, out-on-the-town look for springtime.
I'd adore wearing this dress with white socks, black loafers, and a black jacket for an easy yet elevated ensemble.
Bluebell Maxi
I think the mismatched pattern on this dress really speaks for itself, and I don't care if florals for spring are overrated! Flaunting a tiered construction that goes above and beyond in terms of quality, plus some adorable bows that sit stop the shoulders, I would live in this dress every single day.
Since the eye-catching colors on this piece make a statement alone, there's no need to overthink how to style it. A simple spring sandal + some of your fave jewelry will do! If it's chilly out, just throw a basic cardigan on, and you're stylishly set.
Stacy Midi Dress
C'mon, ruffles! This loose-fitting Free People dress evokes whimsy, magic, and springtime comfort. The contrasting fabrics on this dress (heavy-knit jersey up top, a gauzy cotton on the bottom) are a unique choice, and will definitely turn heads when you wear it. That skirt is 100% frolicking material.
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
This sweet maxi is the ultimate accompaniment to your spring date nights. Just look at that neckline!
A black dress always adds an air of mystery to your look, but the polka dots and lace trim make this style feel a tad more playful, which matches the energy of spring perfectly. Plus, this pick has a tasteful open back detail that's stylish but also practical for warmer temps.
Match with black ballet flats for a darling little outfit combo.
Make You Mine Mini
This Free People dress can take you from the office to happy hour in a cinch! The rounded collar and slightly puffed shoulders do lean on the formal side, but the printed floral pattern that runs along the sleeves and skirt undoubtedly make this pick more youthful.
It's made of 100% cotton, so your bod can breathe while wearing it. Plus, this dress isn't exactly form-fitting, so you can move very freely. This style def calls for some tall black boots and a statement belt as pictured!
Dottie Mini Dress
The spring season is time to take notes from French girl style, and this Free People dress hits the aesthetic right on the nail. It's dripping in coquettish details – bows left and right, lace trim following the necklace, and ruffled shoulders that all work to bring forth femme flair. I can just picture myself on a sunny cafe patio while wearing this dotted number, feeling cute AF.
It's Fate Midi Dress
This pick is springtime sunshine in a single dress. I love that the sleeves don't reach full-length nor short sleeve territory – the 3/4 length is just perfect and definitely gives this pick a very 90's vibe. The smocked waistline is subtly dropped to give shape to your silhouette, though you don't have to worry about a tight-fitting bottom – the lined skirt is wonderfully flowy and carefree.
Amber Denim Dress
As I mentioned before, where I live can be wildly unpredictable when it comes to cold temperatures (even in spring, sigh). That's why having long-sleeved dresses in my closet is so important! While this Free People dress provides more coverage on the arms, I enjoy the shorter skirt that makes the look more appealing for dates and nights out.
If you're on the lookout for a dress you can wear from season to season, this denim get-up is it. It wears well with anything, from boots to heels.
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Drop waist dresses are truly my weakness. They're just uber-romantic and undeniably flattering for any body! You'll instantly fall in love with how easy this piece is to wear on its own – or even underneath a t-shirt for more casual days. The top part of this Free People dress is super stretchy, molding to your figure, while the cotton midi-length skirt has more structure.
Wilder Days Mini Dress
This 100% cotton dress will come in handy for those... sweatier spring days. You know the ones! Since this tiered frock is swingy and oversized, you won't have to deal with the sensory overload that comes from wearing tighter clothes in the hot, hot heat. The thin straps on this baby are adjustable by tie, so you could totally make ample room for a sweet lacy bralette or a light baby tee to layer underneath.
Samson Mini
I am heavily eyeing this 70s inspired shift dress. The boho-style embroidery highlights floral motifs fit for spring, but I think it's a match for fall as well. Styled with a white long sleeve underneath, you'll be serving retro realness in no time.
The soft, yet thick cotton fabrication on this Free People dress speaks to its quality, and ensures that the style will last you + your wardrobe for years to come.
Emory Embroidered Midi Dress
Oversized dresses are ahh-mazing for feeling comfy around the clock, though you don't have to go basic with it if you don't want to. There are Free People dresses like this one that boast a cute color + pattern!
The super-soft cotton blend of this dress feels like a real dream to slip into, and will be your wardrobe's BFF for lazy spring weekends bopping around town.
Cooper Maxi Dress
Silk dresses slay no matter what time of year it is, and I am simply obsessed with the red wine color of this silky number. The low v-neck cut is definitely screaming "date night." The shiny sheen will undoubtedly make you stand out against a crowd.
Patches Of Denim Mini Dress
You've never had a denim dress like this before. Perhaps chevron is making a comeback! This style is as easy to wear on its own as it is with other layers. Plus, it can be styled more formally or for casual occasions.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.