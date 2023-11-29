33 Button Down Shirts That Are Perfect Wardrobe Staples To Shop RN
The best clothes are versatile and timeless, allowing you to dress them up or down, depending on your mood. Button down shirts check all of these boxes, acting as a cute cover-up, a work-worthy top, or a chic statement shirt! They're great all year round, but especially during the winter because they're so easy to layer. From more casual flannels to dressier silk tops, I've rounded up 33 of the best button-down shirts that are sure to become your new go-to.
Oversized Button Down Shirts
We The Free Summer Daydream Buttondown
This dreamy buttondown is loose and flowy, making it perfect to throw on top of any outfit.
Good American Faux Leather Button Up Shirt
This faux-leather button-up shirt is a stylish and elevated option that can be worn time and time again.
Free People Happy Hour Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
This modern button-up has an oversized silhouette and looks great buttoned up or open.
H&M Oxford Shirt
This relaxed-fit oxford cotton button-down shirt is so chic. It's great quality and looks great with jeans for a more casual look!
AE Perfect Button-Up Shirt
This shirt lives up to its name! It is made with crisp cotton and has a slightly oversized fit, making it a forever staple.
Tweed Novelty Button Oversized Shacket
This is the perfect transition piece from fall to winter. It looks great over a bodysuit or tee for a cozy and comfy look.
Waffle Knit Button Down Shirts
Waffle Knit Shacket
This button-down waffle knit shacket is made from a comfy cotton blend and is available in 5 different colors!
Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt
This oversized button-down shirt has two-toned details and statement pockets that make it a fresh and fun piece.
PacSun Waffle Boyfriend Button Up Shacket
What's better than stealing a shirt from your boyfriend? Having one you can keep all to yourself!
Dressy Button Down Shirts
Madewell Enzo Button-Up Shirt
This extremely versatile piece can be worn to work or to a holiday party. It's a timeless piece with a flattering silhouette and is available in 4 different colors.
Vince Camuto Ribbed-Cuff Side-Vent Button Shirt
Get the best of both worlds with this stylish Vince Camuto sweater shirt. It has an all-over ribbed knit material that gives it an elevated touch.
Madewell Darted Button-Up Shirt in Satin
This satin top is able to be dressed up or down, giving you endless options.
MANGO Hidden Button Silk Shirt
This 100% silk button shirt is effortlessly stylish and is a perfect day-to-night transition piece.
Cloth & Stone Collared Buttondown Shirt
For those looking for a statement piece, this Cloth & Stone collared button-down shirt is a great find. It boasts ruched cuff details and simple, feminine buttons that go well with the unique print.
By Anthropologie Silky Iridescent Buttondown Shirt
You're going to be happy you picked up this stunning iridescent button-down top!
White Button Down Shirts
Old Navy Oversized Boyfriend Shirt
This oversized poplin shirt has a soft wash and button cuffs, making it a staple piece you'll be happy you have!
Madewell Signature Poplin Hartfield Crop Shirt
What sets this white button-down apart is its cropped length that hits at the waist. It's a fun take on the classic shirt with its shirttail hem and relaxed shoulders.
L.L. Bean Women's Wrinkle-Free Pinpoint Oxford Shirt
This pinpoint Oxford shirt is designed to be wrinkle-free, even when you take it straight out of the dryer!
UNTUCKit Wrinkle-Free Stretch Cotton Bella Shirt
If you've been on the hunt for a crisp white and wrinkle-resistant style essential, you're going to want to add this shirt to your cart.
H&M Cotton-Blend Shirt
This long-sleeve button-down shirt is made from a woven cotton blend, making it a comfy everyday option.
J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Poplin ShirtFor a sleek button-down that won't pull, tug, or bunch, this cotton shirt can't be beaten.
Flannel Button Down Shirts
L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt
This is one of the softest long-lasting flannel shirts on the market!
Abercrombie Oversized Flannel Shirt
This flannel shirt is the epitome of comfy thanks to its oversized fit and soft material. With four different color and print options, you're going to want to clear out some space in your closet!
Anthropologie Pilcro Relaxed Plaid Buttondown ShirtVersatile and comfy, this plaid flannel button-down has a relaxed fit and a beautiful silhouette.
Hollister Easy Plaid Button-Through Shirt
I don't think you can ever have too many classic soft flannels!
Lucky Brand Cloud Plaid Boyfriend Flannel Shirt
This button-down shirt is set apart from the pack because of its ultra-soft cloud material. Once you put it on, you'll never want to take it off!
Patagonia Midweight Flannel Shirt
Flannels don't get much better than this! This one is extremely comfortable and high-quality, meaning it will last you for years and years.
Target Long Sleeve Flannel Button-Down Shirt
This flannel is super comfy thanks to its woven flannel fabric.
Chambray Button Down Shirts
Cloth & Stone Chambray Button-Down
The beautiful dark wash of this chambray button-down makes it a standout staple.
LOFT Chambray Relaxed Everyday Shirt
With a classic fit and soft fabric, this chambray shirt is going to become one of your new favorite pieces.
Ralph Lauren Cotton Chambray Shirt
A versatile and effortless piece, this shirt is made from a lightweight cotton that makes it wearable all year long.
Madewell Denim Button Shirt
This piece is one of those keep-forever classics you'll be happy you snagged.
LOFT Chambray Oversized Everyday Shirt
This is a crisp and classic top that has a roomy and relaxed fit.
For even more fabulous shopping recs, be sure to sign up for our weekly deals newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Anthropologie