7 Trader Joe’s Finds Under $10 That Make Perfect Gifts

If you’re looking for budget-friendly gifts that still feel special, Trader Joe’s has you so covered. They just stocked up on tons of holiday goodies that make for perfect little presents. The best part is some of their most thoughtful (and delicious) finds are under $10. Whether you're building a gift basket, searching for stocking stuffers, or a single epic surprise, these seven Trader Joe's finds are guaranteed to impress.

Trader Joe's Holiday Scented Candle Trio This gift bundle gets you three unique-smelling candles for just $9. With aromas inspired by the holiday season, it's the ultimate gift to grab for the candle lover in your life.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Cremes These soft peppermint bites are generously covered in dark chocolate for a supreme holiday treat. The $6 box itself is so cute, all you'd really need to do is slap a bow on it to complete the gift.

Trader Joe's Boozy Bottles These dark chocolate "bottles" are filled with cognac liqueur to deliver holiday delight. The $4 box includes nine deliciously boozy bites. Stock up on several so you can stuff those stockings this year!

Trader Joe's Break Apart Reindeer This break-apart chocolate reindeer is designed to be destroyed, revealing a bout of gummy candy underneath its rich shell. The novelty aspect makes it a great gift for kiddos. One goes for $4 for a limited time!

Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar Trader Joe's $1.49 advent calendar is too tasty, plus it comes in several different designs to suit anyone on your list. Each one is loaded with 24 days of chocolatey bliss with a small bite hiding behind each adorable door.

Trader Joe's Bergamot & Vetiver Scented Room Spritz This scented room spray smells so expensive and luxe even though a single bottle is just $4. Some Trader Joe's shoppers have even compared its profile to Aēsop's fragrances. This would be an excellent addition to any stocking or gift basket this year.

Trader Joe's Rum Balls These fudgy, rum-flavored bites belong on your gifting list – and you might just want to grab a few boxes for yourself, too! Each one is rich and chocolatey with a twinge of rum for added holiday spirit. They're a perfect pairing for hot coffees or teas this season.

