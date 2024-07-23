10 Gluten-Free Mediterranean Diet Recipes To Liven Up Your Plate
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If gluten goes a little too hard on your tummy, these gluten-free Mediterranean diet recipes are here to save the day. Each dish is full of coastal flavors, abides by the very veggie-full Mediterranean diet guidelines, and has none of the gluten. Whether you're searching for a healthy lunch or easy appetizer, these 10 meals are sure to knock your cravings right out of the park without weighing you down.
Brit + Co
Herbed Quinoa Bowls
Veggies and healthy grains are at the heart of the Mediterranean diet, so these quinoa bowls easily hit all the marks. They're adequately seasoned with garlic, parsley, coriander, and salt and pepper, with the option to bulk up your bite with a fried egg or another light protein source like tofu. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Gluten-Free Baked Avocado Fries
Avocados are full of healthy fats, which are essential for eating according to the Mediterranean diet. Make 'em a super fun after-work snack by coating them in a layer of gluten-free breadcrumbs, baking them, and serving alongside a spicy aioli dip! (via Brit + Co)
Clean Cuisine
Gluten-Free Spinach Quiche
This GF quiche is the ultimate meal prep recipe, since you'll be left with leftovers for days. Pack it full of veggies like spinach and tomatoes or even some feta cheese to channel more Mediterranean flavors in each bite. (via Clean Cuisine)
Averie Cooks
Smoky Roasted Chickpea Salad
Cold salads can get boring real quick, so if you're still looking for ways to get in a ton of veggies at once, try out this roasted chickpea salad. It's got protein, vitamins, and a tasty smoky flavoring! (via Averie Cooks)
Half Baked Harvest
Marinated Cherry Tomatoes with Burrata
This gluten-free appetizer is unbelievably easy. Combine some cherry tomatoes with the balsamic dressing, let the mixture sit for half an hour, then serve atop a ball of burrata cheese. Each component complements the other in such a tasty way. (via Half Baked Harvest)
The Girl on Bloor
Chickpea Quinoa Power Salad
We love a colorful salad. This one is perfectly balanced, plus the homemade jalapeño dressing really ties it all together, giving it tons of flavor in each forkful. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Parmesan Zucchini Fries
These zucchini fries make such a yummy starter or side dish. They're quite painless to prepare – just chop the veg up, season, and bake. They get even better when you pair 'em with buttermilk ranch! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Vanilla and Bean
Quinoa Mango Black Bean Salad with Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette
This dish brings forth sweet and savory! Plus, it's a bit heartier than your average lettuce-based salad. Quinoa forms the heart of this meal, with protein-rich black beans, mango, and crunchy pepitas joining the mix. (via Vanilla and Bean)
A Virtual Vegan
Gluten-Free Tabbouleh
Every bite of this gluten-free tabbouleh is so herby and fresh. The addition of tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion makes it certifiably Mediterranean! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Hello Little Home
Caprese Freekeh Salad
This Caprese salad is made more filling by adding in some cooked whole grain freekeh, so you can enjoy it as a light lunch or easy appetizer. (via Hello Little Home)
Subscribe to our newsletter for more delicious recipes!
- 18 Easy Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas For A Refreshing Midday Meal ›
- Get Dinner On The Table In 20 Minutes With My Easy Pizza Recipe ›
- The Anti-Inflammatory Diet That Helped Me Heal My Messed Up Gut Health ›
- 23 Mouthwatering Vegetarian Meals You Can Get At Trader Joe's ›
- This Pastitsio Recipe Will Be Your Go-To Comfort Food On Chilly Evenings ›
- 17 Mediterranean Diet Recipes To Nourish And Delight At Dinner ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.