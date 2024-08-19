The 10 Best Hair Brushes To Make Your Hair Look Silky Smooth
It wasn't until recent years that I discovered the true important of a good brush, and the serious effects it has on your hair. I heard rumblings of a viral $300 brush on social media, and I remember thinking that was insane (which yes, it is). But it wasn't until I tried a cheaper alternative of the brush that I realized how amazing it made my hairlook — and how much it's worth it to actually invest in a solid brush!
The viral brush in question? The Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Brush, and it can cost up to a whopping $325. That sounds like a lot and it definitely is, but it's because of this brush that I understood the important in investing in your hair for the long term. I can't tell you how many times I've had to buy a new brush because the one I had got too dull, or broke, or didn't help detangle or comb through my dry hair. This brush (and ones like it) are designed to last you for years, and make it so your hair stays looking healthy, and silky smooth.
Need some tips for finding your own long-lasting, well-working hair brush? Tiffany Rose, CEO and founder of Hollywood Hair Bar, gave us a few tips on what NOT to look for in a har brush. She says that we should avoid brushes that are made of metal, hard plastic, or those with hard bristles, as they can cause damage. Using a poor-quality brush can lead to excessive force and improper usage, further harming your hair. This is extremely good to know when shopping for our hair brushes.
Lucky for you, I've found some incredible brushes in all different price ranges that will do the job of keeping your hair looking fabulous!
Pocket Boar Bristle Brush for Fine to Normal Hair
This is a smaller version of the brush I was talking about (which is why it's $160 and not upwards of $300), and it's made up of strictly boar bristles. When you buy this brush, you're also buying into the history and prestige behind the brand. It's a brand that's over 130 years old, and Mason Pearson, himself, used to make the brushes individually by hand. So when you pay this price, you're also spending more for the name. Still, prestige aside, it's honestly a great brush that really distributes your hair's oils easily, massaging the scalp, and stimulating for hair growth, while combing through your hairs in a very thorough way. This is definitely a luxuriuos hair brushing experience!
Boar Bristle Brush
If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Mason Pearson options, then this brush is perfect for you. It's made up of a blend of nylon and authentic boar bristle, so you can still have a lot of similarities between the aforementioned brush, but without the high price tag. It's only $34, so I would definitely run to grab this one if you've been looking for a cheaper alternative!
Round Bristle Brush
I love a good round brush, because they help me when brushing my hair and when I'm blowing it dry. Honestly, any tool that's multipurpose is a serious win for me, especially when it comes to my hair! Really though, this round brush is perfect to blow dry your hair, and give it that "just done" look! At $18, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck!
Wet Brush Detangler
A super cheap hair brush alternative is this Wet Brush Detangler that will help to comb through even the peskiest of knots in your hair for only $8. This is the type of brush I like to use on really wet and tangled hair right after the shower. It does a great job at working through your knots in a gentle way that's not too abrasive on the scalp and hair.
Crave Detangler Brush
Another great detangled brush that's gentle enough for kids and adults! I like this one because it's made for all hair types, so you don't have to worry if you have curly, thick, thin, or straight hair! It will be gentle and detangling for all — a huge feat, for sure.
Crown Affair Boar Bristle Brush
I've had Crown Affair's other brush for a while now, and literally take it with me everywhere! So, I know that this heavily raved about boar bristle brush will be just as fantastic as you've heard. The many amazing reviews for this brush cite that it made their hair shine and look more smooth than ever before! Sounds like a dream to me!
Dry Bar Detangling Brush
I love Drybar, and all of their products. TBH, I frequent this brand when I'm in a pinch, and need something good, fast. This brush is no different! It's a great quality brush that has really thin bristles that really work to get in all the kinks and tangles in your hair. I'd highly recommend this one!
Mini Hair Brush
Everyone needs a mini, pocket sized brush that will fit in your handbag. This will change the game for you! I often like to take pictures when I'm out and about, but my hair gets so knotty and less smooth as the day progresses. So, I started carrying this mini hair brush to throw inside my bags, and brush my hair when I'm on the go. I seriously think it's helped my hair health to keep it smooth and shiny during the day!
Oribe Flat Brush
This brush is always selling out, because it's such a good find! While it's expensive, it's still cheaper than the Mason Pearson brush, and has that authentic boar bristle feel that we're looking for. It will make your hair feel luxuriously healthy, and silky smooth.
Brush Set
This brush set is essential because it's a 3-in-1 deal! For just $16, you can get a paddle brush, travel size brush, and a comb that's great for teasing and giving your hair more volume. This is a great deal for good quality brushes!
