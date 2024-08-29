Make This Easy Harry Potter Pumpkin Juice Recipe For 'Back To Hogwarts' Day
Harry Potter pumpkin juice is one of the most iconic drinks in pop culture, but when you're reading about it, it's hard to imagine what it actually tastes like — that's why you have to make it yourself! Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley love to drink this on the train to Hogwarts, or when they're hanging out at the Three Broomsticks. Even if you never got your own letter to Hogwarts, you can still take part in the Wizarding World thanks to this super easy 3-minute recipe.
What is pumpkin juice for?
Within the Wizarding World, pumpkin juice was created by the (fictional) London Pumpkins & Sons in 1837 and has become very popular among Wizarding kind since then. And, of course, when the drink was published in the Harry Potter books, it became very popular in our Muggle world, too!
Is pumpkin juice good for you?
Yes, pumpkin juice is good for you. Pumpkin's got vitamins and antioxidants, but it can also boost your immune system, protect your eyes, and lower your risk for certain cancers. Peach juice can improve your skin, while pear juice can strengthen your blood vessels.
What does pumpkin juice taste like?
You might think that Pumpkin Juice tastes similar to a Pumpkin Spice Latte (because that's what I thought), but it's much more vibrant and fruity. Apple cider and pumpkin pie spice add a nice edge to the flavor, while pear and peach juice sweeten the drink without tasting too syrup-like. It's delicious hot or cold, and I could not recommend it enough!
How To Make Harry Potter Pumpkin Juice
The best thing about this recipe is that it's very flexible. So that means if you think there's too much of one ingredient, or not enough of another, you can change it to fit your personal taste. Because all you're doing is blending everything together, you can make changes, swaps, or additions right in the middle of making it!
Ingredients
- 1 cup apple cider
- 4 tsp pumpkin purée
- 1/3 cup peach juice
- 1/3 cup pear juice
- A dash of pumpkin pie spice
Instructions
- Add all of your ingredients (except the pumpkin pie spice) to a blender, then blend.
- Pour into your favorite glass or mug.
- Top with pumpkin pie spice and enjoy!
