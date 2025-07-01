The mere thought of the default iPhone alarm going off in the morning stresses me out. I do not have to hear it to feel extremely annoyed – and I know I’m not the only one. So, why wake up to the same jarring sound every single morning?

For the sake of saving your circadian rhythm and setting screen time limits (and actually sticking to them), here’s my experience and full review of the Hatch Restore alarm clock – plus why I recommend it to anyone seeking a healthier sleep routine.

You may not even give it a second thought, but waking up in a snap can actually spike your blood pressure and cortisol levels , contributing to acute and long-term. As someone with seemingly constant anxiety who woke up with loud beeps, bings, bongs, and bells for years, I’m dead-serious when I say thatchanged my life. Not only that, but it changed the way I think aboutaltogether.

General Specs Of The Hatch Restore Amazon So, what exactly sets the Hatch Restore alarm clockfrom your phone’s alarm or traditional bedside clocks? First of all, it’s designed with customizable light and audio settings that not only help you wake up without any fuss, but help you blissfully go to bed. Disturbing sounds, begone – the Hatch Restore is all about calm. Another perk? It can help facilitate a completely screen-free experience for both your morning and night. Though the Hatch Restore syncs up with a Hatch smartphone app so you can set your dream self’s routine, I find it’s rarely needed unless I’m in the mood to switch things up come bedtime.

The Hatch Restore's Light Meredith Holser The Hatch Restore alarm clock itself is made up mostly of a light panel that fires up before you lay down and prior to waking up. As I mentioned before, this light ‘routine’ is totally customizable – it can illuminate with practically every color on the spectrum. My favorites include Pure Red and Sea Foam. Since everyone’s rest routine is different, you can also choose the exact brightness and amount of fade-in or -out set to specific times! I’ve found the most important light in my Hatch Restore routine is the sunrise light, perhaps the number one spec that Hatch became renowned for. Since I try to wake up around 7 a.m. on weekday mornings (and boy, do I really try), it slowly increases in brightness 30 minutes before to simulate an actual sunrise. I also utilize the light function when it’s time to go to bed. My current settings have the alarm clock illuminate in a calming red color around 10 p.m., signaling to me it’s finally time to put the phone down and focus on getting some shut-eye.

Meredith Holser As opposed to using a generally loud alarm and no light, a sunrise alarm clock can help regulate hormones like cortisol and balance melatonin levels to help you wake up easier – and more naturally. I’ve observed all of these benefits from my year of using the Hatch Restore’s light. I wake up feeling totally rested, and generally just less stressed out about the day ahead. It was also especially helpful in aiding my annual battle against Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) during the cold and dark winter months.

Sounds Of The Hatch Restore Amazon While the Hatch Restore’s light is definitely my favorite component of the product, the audio is my second favorite. Fit with original sleep content like calming music tracks, guided meditations, quiet story times, ASMR, and soothing soundscapes, I’m able to choose from hundreds of audios that facilitate a calm mindset. Ones like pink noise and ASMR clips really send me off to sleep. Plus, if I’m in bed earlier than my pre-set wind-down time, all I have to do is hit the Hatch’s top buttons to kickstart real rest paired with these audios. One important thing to note is that the Hatch Restore is only loaded up with a select amount of audios and light settings on its own. To access more content and settings, you have to subscribe to Hatch+, which costs $4.99 a month. I’ve found that the subscription is entirely worth it, especially as someone who likes to switch up my routine when certain settings just aren’t cutting it for quality sleep.

Screen-Free Routine Building With The Hatch Restore Amazon Though it can be super tough some days (my social media addiction can definitely be concerning at times), I also love that the Hatch Restore helps me keep my bedroom screen-free. I notice that I sleep better and wake up more rested on the nights I actually put my phone down and chill out to the Hatch Restore’s light and audio combo. Since I’m able to customize my bedtime and wake-up sequences, I know exactly what to expect each night and morning – something that the unpredictability of scrolling through Instagram simply doesn’t (and never will) do. Having my life rid of a buzzing phone is especially helpful and restorative in the morning. I can wake up gently to the Hatch Restore’s light and audio and know I have given myself plenty of time and energy to crawl out of bed, walk my pup, tackle my skincare routine, and prep breakfast. This allows me to show up as my best, most recharged self, which is huge for better work days, social interactions, and even weekday workouts!

Aesthetics Of Hatch Restore Meredith Holser I can’t talk about the Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock without mentioning how beautiful it is. With a minimalist construction, its simplicity really enhances the light and sound experience, plus it truly reflects just how toned-down your sleep routine is supposed to be.

Is The Hatch Restore Worth It? Amazon Hatch Restore 2

There are currently two different Hatch Restore models listed on Amazon right now – the Restore 2 and Restore 3. Both go for $170. I own the Restore 2 and obviously adore it. Where the two differ really lies within the buttons – the Restore 2 has two, one raised and one indented, to toggle certain settings and snooze alarms. On the other hand, the Restore 3 has a standout bigger button that’s raised. Each models’ buttons perform the same actions, though, so it’s really up to you on which one you want to add to your routine.

