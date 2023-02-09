How To Make An Adorable Heart-Shaped Pizza
We're devoted to basically any bite that's carb-y and cheesy, pizza being the first dish that comes to mind. With Valentine's and Galentine's Day coming up (and in honor of National Pizza Day on February 9th), we'll take any excuse to make our top foods into delicious, heart-shaped works of art. In between your Galentine's parties, dessert baking, and date planning, why not add some heart-shaped fun in pizza form? It's super easy to make a big heart-shaped pizza, or personal sized pies for your all of your celebrations – read on to see how you can add some extra cuteness to the holiday!
Ingredients for Homemade Heart-Shaped Pizza
- Jiffy Pizza Crust Mix
- Warm water
- Oil of choice
- Pizza sauce, homemade or store-bought
- Shredded mozzarella cheese
- Desired toppings (We love black olives, green peppers, pepperonis, and more!)
How to Make Homemade Heart-Shaped Pizza
- Prep the pizza dough, according to the box mix instructions.
- Grease your hands and a baking sheet, shaping the dough into a heart while also pressing down to create a crust.
- Bake the dough according to the box mix instructions.
- Slather with pizza sauce and cheese, then top with your favorite pizza toppings.
- Pop your pizza(s) in the oven for a few minutes, until the cheese is melted.
- Snap a cute pic of your heart-shaped pizza, then enjoy!
More Heart-Shaped Pizza Recipes
This heart-shaped pizza is topped with more heart-shaped goodness, in pepperoni form. You can use kitchen scissors to cut the hearts, then decorate! (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)
The cute mushroom toppings on these pies truly have our heart! (via @northwoodsfolk on IG)
These pizzas will be super fun to make with your partner, bestie, or kiddo! (via Kitchen Treaty)
Personalize your pizza the way you like it – it's a treat to yourself on V-Day! (via Simply Scratch)
Where To Get Heart-Shaped Pizzas
Happy Joe's Pizza
Order these frozen, pre-made pies to be delivered straight to your door. All you have to do is pop them in the oven on Valentine's Day and dig in!
Papa John's
A go-to classic, you can order this heart-shaped pie for delivery where there are Papa John's locations.
Marco's Pizza
Browse your local Marco's menu a few days before V-Day to order this heart-shaped meal!
Pizano's
This notorious pizza chain offers a Valentine's pizza 4-pack to be shipped to you frozen.
Pizza Hut
Though not officially on the menu yet, we expect these adorable pies to be available for order just before Feb. 14.
