Where To Take Your Valentine's Date, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Finding the perfect date night activity can be challenging — there's so much out there to do, but it's especially hard to pick when you’re trying to impress the person you're taking out for a night on the town. It can also be entirely nerve-wracking if you're going on a first date. Luckily, finding the best date night endeavor doesn't have to be such a stressor, with the power of your zodiac sign to guide you. We broke down some fun date ideas based on each of the astrological signs to ensure that you and your date have a great time this Valentine's Day, and beyond!
Aries
Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva / PEXELS
If you’re an Aries, you’ll want to show off your fiery and competitive side in a fun way. Consider taking your date to a bar that has an arcade or skee-ball machines. Winning a prize and giving it to their date is how Aries show their affection and prove their utmost awesomeness.
Taurus
An art class is an awesome way for Taurus to show off their artsy, aesthetic side. Plus, it will give their date a chance to playfully critique their work (and vice versa). They’ll be able to take their art home as a keepsake and lovely memory of the evening out!
Gemini
Photo by KoolShooters / PEXELS
Going out on a double date with their boo and a few friends will allow a Gemini to show off their ability to enchant others through the art of conversation. This also allows Gemini to show their date how diverse their friend group is, and how much of a social butterfly they truly are.
Cancer
A cozy night at home cooking dinner together and watching old movies is an ideal date for the sentimental Cancer. As long as they feel comfortable in the company of their date, they will have a super chill experience while laying back and vibing with their partner!
Leo
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
All the world’s a stage — and so is date night for the lion, which is why the theatrical Leo will take their date for a night out of karaoke. Busting a move and singing their hearts out with their date is a fabulous way to connect. Cue the dramatic and romantic duets.
Virgo
A comedy show is a perfect way for the analytical Virgo to initiate conversation with their date. The event's jokes will give them a lot to talk and laugh about. It’ll serve as a bonding experience that can bring Leo and their date closer together in the long run.
Libra
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Libra wants to show off their swagger and magnificent taste for the luxe life on a first date (and every date after that until a commitment is made) by taking bae out to an expensive club. Between popping champagne bottles and dancing, they’ll share memorable moments that last a lifetime!
Scorpio
Photo by Andy Tyler / PEXELS
Scorpios know that life has its ups and downs like a roller coaster. And sometimes, the only way to release the negativity in life is to laugh through all the painful moments. This is all the more reason why the transformative water sign will relish in taking their date to a fun amusement park or local fair!
Sagittarius
The archer likes to expand their wisdom through education, as well as different philosophies and ideas, which is why they’ll opt to take their date to the planetarium. A date for two under the stars will serve as a great way for Sagittarius and their date to open up their minds. (Ooh, romantic!)
Capricorn
Photo by Kampus Production / PEXELS
Being that Capricorns work hard at the office during the day, they’ll prefer to go on a lighthearted date in their neighborhood. A drink at the local dive bar with their date will be fun, as long as the vibe is chill, the drinks are stiff, and the conversation is flirty.
Aquarius
Attending an avant-garde art show or museum exhibit is the perfect date experience for Aquarius. Their voyeuristic ways will enjoy soaking in the creative displays available to view. Plus, conversing about the cool exhibit over a glass of wine will help you connect with the water-bearer on a real soulful level.
Pisces
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko / PEXELS
Pisces love the glamor and excitement of theater, which is why they’ll gladly attend a play or movie on a date. Since Pisces are known to have huge imaginations, they will have lots to talk about after having been able to escape into the intoxication and fantasy of the evening.
