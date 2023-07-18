You *Need* To Experience This Chocolatey Zucchini Bread Recipe
The thought of healthy dessert may leave you feeling a *tad* skeptical, but this zucchini bread recipe promises more than just a health-forward treat. It's spotted with chunks of chopped walnuts and chocolate chips, forming a bite that beats banana bread every time, but still gently delivers on nutrition. The zucchini flavor is untraceable in each slice of this bread loaf, leaving you with sweet, sweet sweetness – which is likely exactly what you're craving! This Spelt Zucchini Bread recipe with warm spices, walnuts, and chocolate, made by The First Mess, will have your taste buds dancing with sheer joy. Get ready to savor each and every delectable bite as we guide you through this simple and mouthwatering recipe.
Ingredients for Spelt Zucchini Bread with Warm Spices, Walnuts & Chocolate
- 1 ¼ cups shredded zucchini
- 1 ½ cups light spelt flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¾ cup coconut palm sugar
- ¾ cup unsweetened apple sauce
- ⅓ cup neutral-tasting oil
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup walnut halves, chopped
- ½ cup dairy-free chocolate chunks or chips
How to Make This Zucchini Bread Recipe
- Preheat the oven to 350F. Lightly grease a 8×4 loaf pan and then line it with parchment paper. Lightly grease the parchment as well and set aside.
- Gather the shredded zucchini in a clean kitchen towel. Over the sink, gather up the edges of the towel and squeeze out as much moisture from the zucchini as you can. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the spelt flour, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the coconut palm sugar, apple sauce, oil, and vanilla extract. Add this wet mixture to the larger bowl with the flour mixture. Using a rubber spatula, mix until just combined with a few little streaks of flour.
- Add the shredded and wrung out zucchini to the batter along with the walnuts and chocolate chunks. Fold these items in until they are evenly distributed.
- Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan and flatten the top of the loaf. Bang the filled loaf tin on the counter a few times to fully settle the batter.
- Bake the vegan spelt zucchini bread for 60-70 minutes, or until a toothpick / paring knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the zucchini bread from the oven and let it cool in the loaf pan on a wire rack.
- Let the zucchini bread cool completely before removing from the pan and slicing.
Recipe + photography by The First Mess.
Recipe + photography by The First Mess.