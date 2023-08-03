30 Healthy Quinoa Recipes You've Been Sleeping On
Quinoa is a versatile and nutritious grain, similar to good ol’ rice. Supplying a beneficial amount of nutrients to any dish (it’s even low FODMAP-friendly!), quinoa opens up a world of possibilities when it comes to healthy recipes.
Whether it's a refreshing salad with some vibrant veggies and a tangy dressing, or a hearty burger with a medley of savory flavors, quinoa shines. This ancient superfood can cater to all taste preferences, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a healthier and more diverse culinary experience. Let’s dive into 30 quinoa recipes you can enjoy for lunch or dinner today!
What is quinoa?
Quinoa is an ancient South American grain. It’s abundant in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Quinoa is also a complete protein source, making it a great meal option for vegetarians and vegans.
How to pronounce quinoa?
Quinoa is pronounced (keen-wah).
Is quinoa a grain or a carb?
Quinoa is both a grain *and* a carbohydrate. It’s commonly referred to as a grain because of how it’s prepared – similar to rice or wheat.
Is quinoa gluten-free?
Yes, quinoa is gluten-free. If you have celiac disease, a gluten sensitivity, or are just eating a gluten-free diet, quinoa is a good go-to.
How to cook quinoa?
Cook quinoa in a pot on the stove using a two-to-one ratio of water to quinoa. You’ll want to wash it for around 30 seconds before cooking. Once your water is boiling, cook the quinoa for 10-15 minutes. Once done, let it steam in the pot for around 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork, then your quinoa is cooked. So easy, you’ll never wonder how to cook quinoa again.
Fall Quinoa Salad
This fall quinoa dish is balanced out with seasonal flavors by employing pomegranate arils and dried cranberries. It's sweet yet savory, making for a deliciously healthy dinner. (via Brit + Co.)
Herbed Quinoa Bowls
Plain quinoa isn't that great, TBH, which is why you need to zest it up with herbaceous flavors like the ones in this recipe! Parsley, basil, and cilantro work wonders in this bowl. (via Brit + Co.)
Quinoa Cakes with Ricotta + Fig Bruschetta
With this healthy treat, you'll craft some quick puck-shaped quinoa bites that get finished with a ricotta-fig spread and orange-mint topper. So fancy! Bring on the wine. (via Brit + Co.)
Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed peppers are a great contender for group entertaining or meal prep! They're ultra-packed with protein using quinoa and black beans. Don't forget the cheese, either. (via Clean Cuisine)
Broccoli Cheddar Quinoa Casserole
Broccoli and cheese are a match made in flavor heaven. Combine the dynamic duo with some cooked quinoa, and you have yourself a delicious and filling dinner. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Grilled Panzanella Salad with Chickpeas + Quinoa
Panzanella just *screams* summer, and this time, it's made heartier with protein-rich chickpeas and quinoa. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Tomato Mozzarella Salad with Basil + Quinoa
Meet your new fave take on Caprese salad – made to be more filling with some cooked quinoa! Pro tip: cook your quinoa in broth for added protein. (via Averie Cooks)
Summer Harvest Veggie + Avocado Quinoa Bowl
You can pick any medley of veggies to fill your quinoa bowl. This recipe leverages a fresh blend of avocado, zucchini, tomatoes, and carrots! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Bloody Mary Quinoa Veggie Burgers
Taking notes from our go-to breakfast sip, these Bloody Mary burgers are infused with zesty tomato and satisfying quinoa. (via The First Mess)
Lemon Cucumber + Quinoa Salad
This refreshing dish will bring you back to life after being out in the summer heat. Lemon and cucumber make for a bright flavor that'll also work to hydrate your bod. (via Veggie Society)
Mango + Quinoa Salad
Adding fruit to traditionally savory meals is a total power move. Throw some diced mango into your next quinoa salad, and thank us later. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Quinoa + Lentil + Walnut Salad
This quinoa salad with lentils and walnuts is great for a side dish any day of the week! (via The Bossy Kitchen)
Confetti Quinoa-Stuffed Chicken
Get the best of both worlds when you make this stuffed chicken recipe. A veggie and quinoa mix adorn the insides of juicy chicken breasts, delivering a full meal on the spot! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chickpea + Quinoa Power Salad
This chickpea recipe has some real *crunch* to it, something we're forever thankful for in the dead of summer. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Pork + Quinoa Meatballs
Roll up some meatballs with quinoa for a filling bite! These will go great on any pasta, in some rich red sauce, or sandwiched between thick bread slices for a healthy meatball sub. (via Completely Delicious)
Quinoa + Butternut Squash Salad
This recipe is almost too quick and easy if you have the ingredients on-hand. Luckily, there aren't any wildcards included, so you likely have each component at home! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Savory Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
With this quinoa recipe, you get a good bit of everything – good enough to chow down on for breakfast *or* lunch! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Ranch Chicken + Quinoa Salad
Ranch girls, rise! The beloved dressing coats each and every succulent bite of this quinoa salad so you're never left with an unsavory impression. (via Salt & Lavender)
Golden Moroccan Quinoa Salad
The spicy, warm tastes of this quinoa salad are enough to make you want to meal prep it every. single. week. (via Munching with Mariyah)
Sweet Potato + Quinoa Enchiladas
Add some more nutrition value to your enchiladas using quinoa! You could either stuff each tortilla with the tiny grain, or include a scoop inside the red sauce. Whatever route you choose, it'll be tasty AF. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Mexican Quinoa Soup
This hearty, comforting soup is getting added to our list for fall meals – expeditiously. The simmering-hot tastes are similar to chili, the perfect pick for warming up when it's chilly out. (via The Endless Meal)
Mango + Coconut Quinoa
Mango and coconut work together for a tantalizing forkful! When you're craving something healthy, this quinoa salad mix is the best pick. (via Two Spoons)
Coconut Tempura Tofu Sushi with Quinoa Rice
For a fare with flair, opt for this plant-based sushi recipe that replaces regular rice with filling quinoa grains! (via Live Eat Learn)
Watermelon + Basil + Quinoa Salad
You never would think that watermelon could combine with quinoa, but this recipe makes the combo all the more yummy. (via Hello Little Home)
Balsamic Mushroom + Parmesan + Quinoa Skillet
Balsamic brings the tang, while Parmesan levels out the tastes of this skillet meal. It's an easy one-and-done that's fit for weeknight after weeknight. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Spiced Salmon with Lemon Quinoa
This balanced meal is chock-full of quinoa scoops, all topped off with cubed spicy salmon. (via Woman Scribbles)
Quinoa-Stuffed Zucchini Boats
These tender zucchini boats host a healthy mix of quinoa and veg, to fill you up when you need it most. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Fajita Quinoa Bowls
When the hankering for Tex-Mex comes on, it's a full-on mission to get a mouthful of those spicy flavors. Prep these quinoa bowls ahead of time to make sure you always have that deliciousness within arm's reach. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Pepperoni Pizza Quinoa Casserole
Pizza? In a casserole? Hold us back, because that sounds down-right addicting. Healthier than an actual pie, this pepperoni-clad dish is sure to please, and *maybe* last you the whole week. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Buffalo Chicken Quinoa Salad
Buffalo chicken has our hearts, this time in quinoa salad form. The spiciness and tanginess are truly unmatched! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Sign up for our newsletter for more good-for-you recipes sent straight to your inbox!
Header image via Two Spoons
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.