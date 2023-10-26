Behold The Breakfast Salad: 15 Recipes To Get More Veggies In Your Day
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
On our regular Zoom call this week, I shared with the B+C team that I was enjoying my breakfast salad. To which Ali responded, “I want to read a story about breakfast salads!” So here we are. I WFH — as our whole team does — and I tend to snack all day, making my dinners pretty skimpy. But I want to eat more vegetables, knowing how much better I feel when I lean into lean foods. Vegetables (did you know?) should take up half of our plates, with protein and grain taking up the two other quarters. That’s really hard to do! So instead, I’ve front-loaded my veggies into my breakfast. It starts off my day on a healthy note and packs in protein and nutrients that make me feel great and energetic longer (vs. the brief joy and then sluggish feeling I get from a carby muffin or bagel).
Photo by Akshata Bablad
My breakfast salad usually consists of some version of this: my favorite Whole Foods Avocado Greek Yogurt Dressing, red leaf butter lettuce, avocado, walnuts (good brain food!), microgreens, fresh herbs if I have them, and shredded parmesan cheese and/or a hard-boiled egg. Sound breakfast-y to you? I find that it keeps me full longer and I’m not snacking on junk all day – also trying to keep sweets out of the house and indulge every once in a while vs. every day. And I don’t feel like I’m depriving myself at all – I literally don’t crave as many sweets when I start the day with something not sweet. Makes sense – but not always easy to commit to.
Anyway, if you’re looking for new breakfast ideas, try a salad! Here are 15 salad recipe ideas that feature all the things you might eat for breakfast, including citrus, avocado, seasonal vegetables, proteins and more to kick off your week. Enjoy!
Rejuvenating Winter Broccoli Salad
The citrusy, gingery dressing in this easy recipe makes it bright and zesty. Mix raw broccoli with kale, bell peppers, carrots, avocado, some winter citrus, and pomegranates and repeat for the week! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Kale And Sweet Potato Sauté
Sweet potatoes are so delicous, nutritious, and filling in the morning! Add healthy kale and top with a fried egg or two and you’ve got a breakfast that will help keep blood sugars stable, AKA bonus! (via The Real Food Dieticians)
Citrus Salad with Asparagus
Skip the OJ and get more fiber in your morning with fresh oranges, asparagus, and pecans – no lettuce needed! (via Clean Cuisine)
Turkish Shepherd Salad
In just 5 minutes, make this recipe of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and herbs tossed with a lemony dressing. So refreshing and delicious! (via Give Recipe)
PUMPKIN QUINOA SALAD
This Pumpkin Quinoa Salad is the perfect seasonal brekkie, packed with hearty foods like roasted pumpkin, warm quinoa, and crisp kale. Add to rotation ASAP! (via Crowded Kitchen)
EDAMAME FETA SALAD
Plant-based protein like edamame tossed with a creamy, rich feta is the protein-fiber power mix that helps keep you full through morning. Add corn, red pepper, green onions and cilantro for a unique twist on breakfast. (via Averie Cooks)
PEA AND ARUGULA SALAD WITH CREAMY DILL DRESSING
Crunchy radish, cucumber, and avocado mixed with wedges of boiled eggs in a creamy dill dressing is such a breakfast/brunch crowd pleaser. (via Vikalinka)
SUPERFOOD SALAD WITH CITRUS DRESSING
Superfoods like berries, nuts and grains have a high content of antioxidants, vitamins, and other nutrients. This superfood salad is bursting with fresh fruits and veggies, protein-packed quinoa and chickpeas, and crunchy seeds and tastes amazing! (via Hello Little Home)
CHERRY BURRATA PANZANELLA SALAD
This burrata panzanella salad is loaded with toasted artisan bread, juicy cherries and tomatoes (another superfood), creamy burrata cheese, and drizzled with a white balsamic vinaigrette. Not cherry season? Try dried cherries! Add spinach for extra veg punch. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Skillet Potato Salad with Bacon and Arugula
Similar to German potato salad (my fave), this skillet potato salad with bacon and arugula is served warm with a sweet and tangy vinegar-based dressing. It’s paleo and gluten-free, and makes for a great winter breakfast! (via Bowl of Delicious)
RAW PAD THAI
Spiralized vegetables make your veggies a little more palatable. This raw salad is a great to-go option – add tofu or chickpeas for extra protein! (via The Edgy Veg)
The Breakfast Salad
And here we are, an actual breakfast salad (great minds...). Get your greens in the morning with eggs, bacon, cinnamon toast croutons, and maple vinaigrette. (via A Spicy Perspective)
SPINACH SALAD WITH BACON AND EGGS
Bacon and eggs and spinach smothered in an easy and creamy garlic dressing is a fantastic way to start your day with a little more greens. (via Salt & Lavender)
Beet Orange Salad
This salad is loaded with a mix of baby spinach and arugula, roasted or pre-cooked beets (I love Trader Joe's pre-cooked variety), oranges, feta, walnuts, and a citrus dressing to jumpstart your morning. (via Feel Good Foodie)
For more recipe inspo, be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Header image via A Spicy Perspective
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.