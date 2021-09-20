Crush Your Goals With These Fall Workout Ideas + Nutrition Tips
New Year's resolutions are *out*, and treating your body well no matter the time of year is *in*. You might not associate fall with the best time for fitness, but when you really think about it, it's the perfect time to get into gear. The holidays are coming up, after all, so why not get ahead of things by being your personal best RIGHT NOW? The weather is perfectly in-between, the days are getting shorter, and all those holiday parties are just around the corner. So throw on your favorite activewear outfit and get ready to HIIT it (see what we did there?).
Outdoor Workout Ideas
Photo via Kristina Wagner/Unsplash
In most parts of the United States, autumn is quintessential dreamy weather time. Why not get outside and get moving?
Go Hiking
It's the perfect way to add some natural fall vibes into your life — and you'll work up a sweat, too!
Try a Unique Yoga Class
There are TONS of outdoor yoga options. Either call your local yoga studio to learn about their outdoor offerings, or try one of these super-interesting yoga variations (spoiler: goat yoga is just the tip of the iceberg).
Go for a Bike Ride
Do you live in one of the best US cities for biking? If so, great! If not, just know that there are ALWAYS new roads to explore. You know know what adventures await.
Do *This* Free Outdoor Workout
In a fitness rut? We've got you covered. This step-by-step guide will show you how to get your sweat on outdoors. Just pick the prettiest place in your town and get to it.
Go For A Run — But Make It Interesting
Whether you're new to running or a seasoned pro, there's no question it can sometimes get a *bit* boring. Jazz it up with some new running shoes, and time your run to see how long it takes you to go your usual distance. Each day, see if you can beat it.
Studio Classes and Apps
Not feeling the DIY-your-workout outside idea? Try one of these workouts guided by an instructor, which are practically guaranteed to keep you on your toes.
Orangetheory Fitness
Orangetheory already has a dedicated fan base, and it grows larger every day. These heart-pumping and muscle-building workouts combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with free weights, plyometrics, and other movements to create a fully comprehensive 45- or 60-minute workout.
Influencer-Founded Apps
Love following fitness influencers to learn all about their healthy eating habits and workout techniques? Then check out one (or two) of these female-founded fitness apps for fitness enthusiasts of all skill levels.
[solidcore]
A super-intense (and totally worth it) kind of pilates-on-a-machine sort of class, solidcore is your best choice if you want to have your core totally demolished, in the best way possible.
Apple Fitness+
Not only does Fitness+ deliver more than 11 different workout styles (yoga, HIIT, strength training, and pilates, just to name a few) straight through your Apple device to your AirPods, it also shows you real-time metrics like your heart rate right on your screen.
SoulCycle
Not ready to bite the price tag on a stationary home bike? SoulCycle is still the top-choice cycling studio for people who love combining physical movement with inspirational vibes. (And btw, don't forget to tune in to Brit's interview with SoulCycle founders Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler).
Seasonal Pre- and Post-Workout Snacks
If you'r still not sure what to eat before, during, and after your workouts, here's the quick and dirty:
- An hour or so before you work out, eat a light meal that includes both carbs and protein. Feel free to have a healthy amount of caffeine (such as coffee or a pre-workout supplement) to pump you up.
- During your workout, sip on some water and, if you desire, a some BCAAs.
- After your workout, load up on carbs and protein.
Carbs
- Pumpkin bars
- Apple slices
- Butternut squash
- Cranberries
- Grapes
Protein
- PBfit Pumpkin Spice All-Natural Peanut Butter Powder ($14)
- CHOMPS Free Range Turkey Jerky ($22 for 10)
- EPIC Grass-Fed Bison Bacon Cranberry Bars ($40 for 12)
- RXBAR Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar ($25 for 12)
- ONE Protein Bars, Pumpkin Pie Flavor ($25 for 12)
Featured photo via bruce mars/Unsplash.
