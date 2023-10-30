Director Kenny Ortega Revealed We Almost Got This Frightening "Hocus Pocus" Deleted Scene
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I'm almost embarrassed to admit how many times I've watched Hocus Pocus during spooky season, but let's just say it's been a lot. It's become one of my comfort movies to watch when I need a pick-me-up, so hearing about a frightening deleted scene gives me all the feels. IMO, Hocus Pocus is already perfect, but it's always interesting to learn about what could've added a different element to this beloved classic.Get ready to be shocked because director Kenny Ortega is taking us behind the scenes details about how Hocus Pocus became the version as we know it today.
Which scene was deleted from "Hocus Pocus"?
Ortega told Entertainment Weekly about a scene that involved a child being kidnapped by Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy). Fans will recall that each of the Sanderson sisters were gifted with a particular talent, and Mary's was her penchant for smelling children. The scene was supposed to show her snatching a child and leaving the store as the mom tries to get the child back.
In his own words, Ortega said, "While the woman was shopping, she turned away from her cart for a moment, and Mary steals the cart because there's a child in it. The woman turns around and her child is gone, and the woman goes chasing after Kathy, who's trying to beat it with the child." Sounds super spooky, but now I'm itching to see it!
How did Ortega feel about this deleted scene?
As much as Ortega wanted to keep various juicy scenes in Hocus Pocus, he ultimately had to make the tough decisions to delete them. He told Entertainment Weekly that Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker were "improvisational geniuses," but that things had to be "left behind because of the length and timing" of the movie.
How did Disney originally feel about Bette Midler's performance in "Hocus Pocus"?
Fans of Hocus Pocus will be surprised to know Disney wasn't on #TeamBette at first. In another Entertainment Weeklyinterview, Ortega said, "They were like, 'Uh, we're not quite sure this is the direction we want you to go in,'" when Disney spoke to Bette Midler. In classic diva form, Midler essentially told the entertainment giant they'd have to see things her way if they truly wanted her to be Winifred Sanderson.
What changed Disney's mind about Bette Midler's approach to "Hocus Pocus"?
Entertainment Weekly is happy to report that Disney couldn't resist Midler's charms when they saw her in action on the set of Hocus Pocus. Ortega said, "Everybody was laughing and happy." It goes to show that sometimes the best work isn't always the more polished image we may have in mind.
I personally like the camp version of Hocus Pocus because it adds to the movie's overall charm and cult following. Call it a diva move, but Midler knew exactly what she was doing when she put her foot down about her take on Winifred Sanderson.
How do you feel about the deleted scene from Hocus Pocus? Let us know in the comments!
