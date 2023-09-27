Celebrate 30 Years Of The Sanderson Sisters With A "Hocus Pocus" Re-Watch In Theaters!
Hocus Pocus — starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler, and Kathy Najimy — is one of the most iconic Halloween movies of all time, cemented as cult classic to break out year after year for spooky season. Hocus Pocus 3 is in development, leaving many shivering with anticipation for a reunion with the Sanderson Sisters once again. While we eagerly await the third movie to finally hit our screens, there *is* another way you can celebrate Halloween with your spooky faves in Salem.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hocus Pocus (we know, time flies!), the fan favorite film is returning to theaters for a limited time! So, if you want to see Bette Middler sing "I Put A Spell On You" on the big-screen, now's your chance! Here's everything we know.
When is the "Hocus Pocus" theatrical release?
Hocus Pocuswill be celebrating its 30th anniversary by returning to theaters on October 6, 2023. The official Hocus Pocus Twitter account confirmed this exciting news on September 14. For more information about where it will play near you, we recommend checking your local theater's website or Fandango!
Where else can you watch "Hocus Pocus" and "Hocus Pocus 2"?
The beloved films, Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, are both available to stream on Disney+. They can also be watched on Hulu, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.
What is Hocus Pocus about?
Directed by Kenny Ortega (yes, the one who directed High School Musical), the first Hocus Pocus movie is about a teenager named Max Dennison who moves to Salem, Massachusetts. Max, his sister, and their friend Allison decide to explore an abandoned house and, in their exploration, they accidentally free a coven of evil witches, the Sanderson Sisters. Unless the gang is able to steal the three witches' book of spells, they will be immortal, leaving their evil to live on forever.
Hocus Pocus 2, released in 2022, reunites audiences with the Sanderson Sisters 29 years later. This time they're out for revenge, and it is up to 3 high-school students to prevent them from wreaking havoc on Salem.
