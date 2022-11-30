These Festive Snacks Are Perfect For Your Holiday Charcuterie
From Christmas cookies to delicious chips and dips, we’re no strangers to the greatness of holiday grazing. Any combo of gourmet cheeses and meats also gets us going (paired with the right cocktail, of course). There’s nothing better than a good-looking platter for holiday parties and gatherings, so we’ve rounded up a ton of festive bites for you to load up yourcharcuterie board with for this year’s celebrations. Below, you’ll find a range of unique holiday-themed snacks that are sure to accommodate guests of all diets at the table!
Sheila G's Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Brownie Brittle ($13)
This snack is essentially edible hot chocolate, and we're here for it.
Good Planet Foods White Cheddar & Cranberry Wedges
This plant-based cheese embodies a fresh holiday flavor with cranberry. Plus, this recipe is vegan, so everyone around the charcuterie has something to snack on.
Blue Diamond Peppermint Cocoa Almonds ($3)
Peppermint and chocolate are an unbeatable combo.
Olina's Fig & Black Olive Crackers ($4)
These delicious crackers are made with extra care, making them the perfect elevated snack.
Mercado Famous Party Pack ($140)
Make your snack platter planning simple with a prepared snack pack! This one from Mercado is full of artisan meats.
Meri Meri Christmas Character Crackers ($36)
Okay, okay. The packaging alone got us hooked on this snack. These Santas and reindeers will deliver the cutest charcuterie presentation.
Chocolove Peppermint Dark Chocolate ($3)
The peppermint-chocolate combo wins again!
Magic Dates Flight ($40)
Try something different for snacking this year. This pack from Magic Dates features an array of tasty fresh dates!
Quinn Snacks Pretzel Sampler Pack ($30)
This sampler is a great way to get some variety on your charcuterie spread. Bonus points to this snack for just being super delicious, too.
Snack Factory White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps ($3)
Peppermint bark has always been a big hit, and this snack takes it to the next level.
Applegate Natural Charcuterie Plate ($5)
If you're hosting a smaller, more intimate get-together, this platter is an excellent option!
Partake Holiday Sprinkle Cookies ($16)
Holiday sprinkle. Need we say more? These cookies from Partake are also food allergen-friendly, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Totally the whole package.
So Damn Gouda The Rattlesnake Cheddar ($17)
Make sure to add some gourmet cheeses to your grocery list if you are looking to impress this holiday season. Options like this artisan cheddar are our go-to's.
Wondershop Roasted Nut Trio ($11)
This snack box is another great quick option to throw on your snack board if you're in a pinch for time.
Brookside Vineyard Dark Chocolate Candy ($6)
Wine and chocolate are truly a match made in heaven. BRB, dreaming about sipping mulled wine while snacking on these yummy bites.
Nonni's Cranberry Almond THINAddictives ($30)
Cranberry is super prevalent during the winter holidays. These crunchy thins are super healthy, yet addicting!
Dot's Homestyle Pretzels ($7)
If you know, you know. Dot's Pretzels always have a spot on our holiday charcuterie boards.
Wood River Creamery Black Truffle Cheese ($5)
The decadent black truffle flavors in this cheese were made for all of your charcuterie crackers!
Favorite Day Mini Cinnamon Rolls ($5)
These mini rolls are pre-baked, so all you have to do is arrange and enjoy!
High Key Ginger Spice Cookies ($4)
High Key Cookies are a healthy and flavorful option for snacking this season!
Hope Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus
What's a snack board without a good dip? This clean hummus is a good one to get the people going.
Snickerdoodle Oreos ($4)
We thought Oreos couldn't get any better, then we tasted the Snickerdoodle flavor.
Helios Black Fig Spread Wedges ($4)
We've been loving trying out figs in recipes over the past year. This flavor is a perfect pairing with all of the goodness from savory and sweet holiday foods.
Milano Peppermint Cookies ($4)
These cookie slices + dipped in hot chocolate = ultimate happiness.
Siete Cinnamon Bunelo Crisps ($5)
Cinnamon is always super a comforting flavor, especially in the wintertime. These crispy bites are a light, sweet treat!
Renegade Foods Plant-Based Salami Sampler ($40)
Satisfy all your vegan friends at the table with this plant-based salami sampler.
Tostitos Tree Chips ($5)
Who wouldn't want to snack on Christmas tree-shaped chips?
The Greater Goods Snacking Co. Orange-Cranberry Biscotti ($6)
These healthy, sweet-flavored biscottis are perfection.
Gingerbread Kit Kats ($4)
Kit Kats are amazing no matter the time of year, but they hit even harder as a gingerbread flavor.
Favorite Day Holiday Gift Bowl ($10)
Your holiday charcuterie dessert needs are taken care of with this bowl of dipped pretzels.
Finca Helechal Sampler ($15)
Try out some gourmet flavors this season with a meat sampler like this one from Finca Helechal.
