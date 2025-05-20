10 Trader Joe’s Products Worth Buying Now Before Tariffs Hit

To me, the amusement of shopping at Trader Joe’s is their impressively wide range of goodies – many of which are imported from outside the U.S. Though, as policies shift, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a lot of beloved Trader Joe’s staples get hit with tariffs, increasing in price (or disappearing altogether). The first things on my mind when I heard about the tariffs were olive oil and coffee, both of which I buy very regularly from TJ’s (and both of which are imported from Italy and Indonesia, respectively).

I reached out to Trader Joe’s to find out exactly how the newly-imposed tariffs could impact their products, but have not yet received a response. Thus, this list of imported TJ’s goods is full of just examples.

Whether they increase in price or never grace shelves again really depends on the specifics of the government-enforced tariffs and how Trader Joe's adjusts their sourcing and pricing strategies in response. If any of your go-to's are on this list, consider stocking up now before they're possibly affected!

Scroll on for 10 Trader Joe's products that could potentially be impacted by tariffs.

Trader Joe's 4 Cheese Ravioli + More Imported Pastas Sourced from Italian pasta suppliers, Trader Joe's fresh imported pastas like the 4 Cheese Ravioli could possibly see price hikes. This pack has a price of $3.29, but it could change if TJ's continues selling it, thanks to the 20% tariff Italy faces.

Trader Joe's Italian Imported Olive Oil This olive oil sourced with elements from Italy, Greece, and Spain hails directly from Italy, where it's packaged. Though it's certainly not as fancy as pure extra virgin olive oil (this one's actually a blend of extra virgin and refined olive oil), its $9.99 price tag could increase given the 20% tariff on Italy.

Trader Joe's Fair Trade Organic Sumatra Coffee + Other Imported Beans Sorry, coffee lovers – tariffs could impact your morning cup of joe very soon. In fact, many of the beans that produce the brews we adore are imported, namely from Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Indonesia. This $9.49 bag comes from a region the latter country called Sumatra, and since Indonesia faces a 32% tariff, it could end up costing you more than you're used to – especially if your coffee preference has imported origins.

Trader Joe's Thailand Jasmine Rice In light of a 36% tariff, Thailand's very versatile jasmine rice sold at Trader Joe's for just $3.29 a bag could ultimately fall victim to higher prices at checkout. It works across so many different dishes, from stir fries to curries – I recommend stocking up on it now, especially since it's shelf-stable for... practically forever.

Trader Joe's Elevated Nut Mix A surefire staple for charcuterie boards and happy hour snack spreads, this salted medley of nuts features both cashews from Vietnam and macadamia nuts from Kenya. Both countries face new, raised tariffs that could impact the pricing and sourcing of nuts for additional Trader Joe's products, even beyond this $5.99 can – think trail mixes and salad toppings. It was last reported that the U.S.-imposed tariff is 46% on Vietnam and 10% for Kenya, so it's possible products like these could end up costing more.

Trader Joe's 70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar Made possible by the "finest cacao beans" from Peru, this bold yet smooth $2.49 dark chocolate bar from Trader Joe's has the potential to increase in price or even change in its recipe, thanks to the 10% tariff imposed on the South American country. Peru is known for its high-quality chocolate for treats like this, though it's possible its presence in the U.S. could look different in the coming months.

Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese With Caramelized Onions Since the European Union faces a 20% tariff now, this $10.99 English cheddar cheese could increase in price even more, or simply come off of Trader Joe's shelves if they decide to stop importing it with higher costs in mind. Though it's exceptionally crafted (made using traditional cheese making techniques and mixed with a caramelized onion marmalade), it may not be worth the splurge soon.

Trader Joe's La Ferme Julien Rosé This $6.99 French rosé – along with many other imported wines at Trader Joe's – could be impacted by higher prices since France faces rates that range from 20% to 25%. You may consider opting for U.S.-made wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Merlot, and Sauvignon Blanc in lieu of potential price hikes.

Trader Joe's Calamansi & Mango Sorbet Since oh-so citrusy calamansi is native to the Philippines, this refreshing pint mixed with mango could see impacts from tariffs. The Philippines is assigned a 17% tariff, and though it's one of the lowest rates among other Southeast Asian countries, it's still possible that costs associated with sourcing and importing the fruit could affect the price of calamansi-packed goodies, like this $3.79 Trader Joe's find.

Trader Joe's Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake Per Trader Joe's, this tasty blend of cabbage, yam, and green onion held together in an "eggy batter" comes from a Japanese supplier. Japan currently faces a pending 24% tariff rate, so it's possible this $4.99 frozen meal could cost more very soon or be taken from TJ's freezers indefinitely.

This post has been updated.