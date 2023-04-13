10 Of The Best Packing Cubes For Travel, So Summer Vacay Can Be Smooth Sailing
Now that we're properly defrosting from the trenches of winter, it's time to hit the road! Summertime is for exploring, and exploring you will do. Maybe you're planning a trip to Disney, or are itching to hit some National Parks trails – no matter what you find yourself up to this season, ruining your vacay fun with an unruly suitcase is not the way to start your journey. That's where packing cubes come in – they can help even the most criminal over-packer organize their luggage in the blink of an eye. Check out our top packing cube picks, so everything can be in order for your summer trip of a lifetime!
Image via Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi Cubos Travel Cube Bundle - Del Día ($50)
Tropical vacation, here we come! All of your travel essentials fit nicely and tightly in these packing cubes from Cotopaxi. Because organization is key when it comes to jet-setting, each zip-up compartment has its own unique color, making it easy to tell where you put your socks versus your shirts. Made of sustainable excess fabric, this set will last you a lifetime. If something happens to your cubes, Cotopaxi will come in hot to repair them – score!
Image via Baggu
Baggu Packing Cube Set ($36)
In case there was any doubt that Baggu isn't downright iconic, they swoop in with these adorable packing cubes. Available in four distinct colorways (including a sweet Sanrio pattern!), this set of 2 cubes can be utilized beyond the suitcase – organize your less-frequented clothes and accessories to be stored in your closet or dresser!
Image via Away
Away The Insider Set of 6 Packing Cubes ($65)
This set of 6 packing cubes is sure to handle larger luggage with ease – that's right, every one of your meticulously planned vacation 'fits can come along for the ride! We love that these are designed with loose structuring, so whatever's going inside them remains safe and untouched by the outside. When not in use, these cubes lay flat to streamline your storage sitch.
Image via Calpak
CALPAK Packing Cubes 5-Piece Set ($68)
Crafted with breathable mesh and water-resistant pouches, this set of 5 packing cubes undoubtedly keep your travel contents safe. What's more is that each piece in the set has a compartment for a label, taking the guesswork out of unpacking once you've reached your desired destination!
Image via Amazon
Set of 8 Packing Cubes for Suitcases ($18)
This set has range, meaning everything you could ever pack for a trip away has a place to live while you're on the go. From small pouches for socks and undies, to larger ones for your fully fleshed-out 'fits, these satisfying packing cubes from Amazon will make you actually want to pack and plan.
Image via Bando
Talking Out Of Turn Delightful Packing Cubes Set ($30)
TBH, we'd book a plane ticket just to use these vibrant packing cubes in our pre-boarding process. They're fashionable and functional, and add a hefty dash of fun to your packing list. Each cube in this set of 3 is able to be folded and condensed into attached pockets, and comes with a drawstring pouch for easy, breezy storage. Think less about packing, and more about parading around wearing your best vacation looks.
Image via Amazon
Gonex Compression Packing Cubes ($30)
The best packing cubes for travel usually have compression features. This way, you can pack virtually half your closet without breaking a sweat over saving space! You can overpack, without overstuffing. This set from Amazon comes in a rainbow of colors to match your personal style.
Image via REI
REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set ($33)
These packing cubes are covered in light mesh and water repellent fabrics to safeguard your belongings. The mesh also makes it easy to see what exactly you stuffed inside your suitcase. This design is an excellent choice for all-around travel – whether you're gone for a month or a weekend, each cube is adaptable. The cubes can expand to fit a size up and pack more inside, if needed.
Image via Peak Design
Peak Design Packing Cube Set of 3 ($85)
Peak Design sells their packing cubes in varied quantities, so you can snag 1 or up to 8 cubes depending on your unique trip needs. Each cube flaunts expansion-compression capabilities to house more stuff when you're in a pinch. The neatest part about these packing cubes is they're manufactured with a recycled, self-healing nylon-polyester blend fabric – meaning they can travel all over the world for decades without major signs of wear. Major points for longevity here.
Image via Container Store
Eagle Creek Pack-It Cube Reveal Set of 3 ($36)
These packing cubes will have you saying "bon voyage!" in no time. The different sizes in this 3-pack make it simply effortless to segment the types of things you'll pack for vacay – your fave sundresses stay in the big cube, while your summertime swimsuits hang out in the small one.
