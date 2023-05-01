Stephanie Nieves is a writer, editor, teacher, and personal empowerment enthusiast from Spanish Harlem in NYC. She studied writing and rhetoric in college, then went on to teach ELA and writing to middle and elementary school students. Her work has been featured in Business Insider, Thought Catalog, FGRLS Club, Grown Magazine, and a number of literary magazines. When she's not writing, you can catch her watching reruns of RuPaul's Drag Race or ordering an overpriced dirty chai latte at Starbucks. You can connect with her on wordchefsteph.com.