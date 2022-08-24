IKEA Furniture Finds That Will Dress Up Your Home For Under $500
Home decor is an essential part of any season and can make a space feel cozier than it did before. With a color palette of deep reds, yellows, and neutrals along with all the different textures, fall is the perfect time to revamp a room. These picks from IKEA are affordable, useful, and will help you create the perfect space. And to sweeten your shopping, the global home furnishing brand is having a sale this August and September on the following items:
LYCKSELE LÖVÅS Sleeper Sofa ($429)
This sleeper sofa is perfect for cuddling during a movie night or providing a place for someone to crash in your apartment. The minimal checked design is a great option for fall.
RISATORP Utility Cart ($70)
This cart is the perfect place to store all your Pumpkin Spice Latte essentials or keep your DIY supplies organized. Since it has wheels, it can travel around your home wherever you need it.
IDANÄS Wardrobe ($430)
With its roomy yet sturdy feel, this wardrobe is great for entryways and bedrooms. It'll offer both extra space and a sophisticated yet cozy feel, and we're obsessed.
SUNNERSTA Mini-Kitchen ($210)
This mini-kitchen is perfect for small apartments since it fits so much into such a compact space. Your new laundry room addition: found!
BUSKBO Armchair ($219)
This wicker chair is the perfect addition to any room during fall, but the open design also makes it feel a little bit like summer.
VEDHAMN Glass Door ($180)
Not only will these glass doors allow you to see what's inside your cabinets (which is perfect for moments you need to know what's clean), but they also add more sophistication to your kitchen than regular doors do.
POÄNG Armchair and Ottoman ($189)
With all the reading we do in the living room, a comfortable chair is a must-have for fall. We can attest these chairs are super-comfy, and we like that the darker color scheme will play into the seasonal feel.
ELVARLI Wardrobe Combination ($415)
Not only will this combo make your closet feel ultra modern, but the open design will give your bedroom an airy feel during the coldest of fall days.
BAGGEBO Cabinet with Glass Doors ($50)
This versatile cabinet makes for a great side table in the bedroom or storage area in your office. Since it both opens up and features shelves, it'll help you maximize space.
BEKANT Corner Desk-Right ($329)
This desk will make the WFH lifestyle more stylish, and the right-hand curve offers extra storage and a place to rest your elbow.
OPPHEM Mirror ($40)
Since they reflect light, mirrors are a great way to make your space seem more open. We love that this mirror's ovular shape makes it stand out compared to standard circular ones.
EKET Wall-Mounted Shelving Unit ($25)
Wall-mounted shelving is a great way to display your knickknacks without taking up floor space. Since you can mix up the colors, textures, and shapes of what you store inside, it also lets you be more creative with your decorating.
IDANÄS Bed Frame ($359)
A darker bed frame will make your room feel more like fall, and you can either play into that color scheme with a darker bedspread or go with white for a stark contrast.
HAUGA Storage Combination ($330)
This combo is great for the back-to-school season because of all the storage and organization it offers for clothes, books, and accessories. Plus, the tabletop gives you room to display all your Halloween decor!
ELLOVEN Monitor Stand With Drawer ($35)
If you spend all day at your desk, chances are you have a ton of tools and knickknacks lying around. This drawer and monitor stand hybrid will let you keep track of everything *and* get it off your desk so that you don't have to work in a cluttered area.
