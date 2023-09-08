Calling All Creatives: Michael's Fall Decor Has Something For You This Season!
From Target to Crate & Barrel, fall decor is absolutely fab this year, and Michael's is no exception to that ever-growing list! The current collection ignites my inner child's creativity, with its bold colors and styles. Don't get me wrong, I love minimalistdecor, but sometimes I like to break up the monochromatic feel with colorand kitschy design. I'm willing to bet you can relate, so let's get to our Michael's wish list together and add some cute and creative fall decor to our spaces! Here's what I've been eyeing so far.
Image via Michael's
9" Dark Brown Fruit Bowl
Show off your prized picks from your time at an apple orchard or pumpkin patch with this fruit bowl.
Image via Michael's
9" Pumpkin Patch Tabletop Decoration
To really show that you're in the fall spirit, place this fun "farm fresh" decoration next your your fruit bowl!
Image via Michael's
Large Natural Water Hyacinth Basket
Do you really need another wicker basket? Another one never hurts, IMO. You can use it in place of a fruit bowl for more of a farm-to-table appeal.
Image via Michael's
22" Sunflower Mix Wreath
It's likely the weather is still hot where you are, so opt for this cute sunflower wreath instead of one that solely focuses on fall to take advantage of the seasonal transition.
Image via Michael's
24" Mixed Pink Mum & Hydrangea Wreath
You'll love this mixed pink mum and hydrangea wreath because it doesn't go overboard. It's perfectly blended for a wreath that looks as cozy as your home feels.
Image via Michael's
Welcome Pumpkin Doormat
Or fully embrace fall before it gets here with this pumpkin doormat. Guests will know you're in the mood as soon as they ring your doorbell.
Image via Michael's
8" It's Not Fall Without Football Tabletop Decor
If 'football is life' runs your household during fall, you need this tabletop decor. We'll be cheering along from the sidelines.
Image via Michael's
Wall Ladder With Baskets
Need a cute place to store your fall-themed tea? Use this cute wall ladder to store them.
Image via Michael's
8" Pumpkin Space Tin Container
You can also store your favorite pumpkin-flavored coffee or tea in this cute container.
Image via Michael's
7.8" Fall Bucket List Tabletop
No need to panic if you're having a hard time coming up with a bucket list from fall. Let this tabletop sign guide your fall goals!
Image via Michael's
Get Cozy Lumbar Accent Pillow
As if you and guests need another reason, let this lumbar accent pillow remind everyone to get cozy and enjoy the autumnal vibes.
Image via Michael's
Glitzhome 24" Thanksgiving Turkey Easel Porch Sign
Your first time hosting Friendsgiving/Thanksgiving should be as fun as you can make it. Let guests know they're in for a good time with this turkey easel porch sign.
Image via Michael's
Thanksgiving Cheese Knife Set by Celebrate It
You don't have to save this cheese knife set for Thanksgiving. Break it out each time you carefully curate your charcuterie board. We know you're looking for an excuse to try more exotic cheeses so let this be it.
Image via Michael's
DII Crazy Pumpkin Lady Printed Apron
We're not going as far as to call you 'crazy' because you're not. You just really love pumpkins and want to show your appreciation towards them by wearing this printed apron. Sounds fair.
Which fun pieces from Michael's fall decor collection are you thinking about adding to your home? Let us know in the comments!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Michael's
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.